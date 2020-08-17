Property of the week: 828 Ellsworth Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

828 Ellsworth Street

4 bedrooms | 2 1/2 baths | 1,725 sq ft | $575,000

This welcoming and large home in the Italian Market, just a few blocks from Passyunk Square. Renovated and well-maintained, this home’s fourth bedroom on the third floor has a wet bar and walk-out deck, and a jet jacuzzi in the owners’ bathroom.

Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, and crown molding are throughout.

The eat-in kitchen is great for entertaining, as is the large dining room.

The private oasis backyard is over 300 square feet and faces neighboring two-story tall vines. The water-proof basement is a television getaway with a new powder room and laundry.

The second floor has three generously sized bedrooms and an updated hallway bathroom.

For additional outdoor living, enjoy a private deck accessed from the third floor owners bedroom, a perfect spot for a morning cup of coffee.

The current owners love the alleyway along the side that keeps them from having to lug recycling and trash through their home.

Nearby East Passyunk Avenue boasts some of South Philadelphia’s oldest and most authentic and traditional restaurants, cozy BYOBs, fun gastropubs and modern, eclectic cuisine. The Avenue is filled with galleries, boutiques, specialty cheese shops, salons, vintage shops and a bottle shop. The curbside markets on S. 9th Street will keep your cupboards full. You’ll love the area’s signature special events, like Flavors of the Avenue, Second Saturday, and the Italian Market Festival.

This is an incredible opportunity to own a distinctive home in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

Note: public record does not show the square footage for third floor addition.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090