Property of the week: 828 Ellsworth Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

828 Ellsworth Street

4 bedrooms | 2 1/2 baths |  1,725 sq ft | $575,000

This welcoming and large home in the Italian Market, just a few blocks from Passyunk Square. Renovated and well-maintained, this home’s fourth bedroom on the third floor has a wet bar and walk-out deck, and a jet jacuzzi in the owners’ bathroom.

raw07759-6764124-raw07761-6764126.jpg

Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, and crown molding are throughout.

raw07795-6764227-raw07797-6764230.jpg

The eat-in kitchen is great for entertaining, as is the large dining room.

raw07810-6764250-raw07812-6764252.jpg

The private oasis backyard is over 300 square feet and faces neighboring two-story tall vines. The water-proof basement is a television getaway with a new powder room and laundry.

RAW07729-6764100.jpg

The second floor has three generously sized bedrooms and an updated hallway bathroom.

raw07789-6764192-raw07791-6764210.jpgFor additional outdoor living, enjoy a private deck accessed from the third floor owners bedroom, a perfect spot for a morning cup of coffee.

RAW07746-6764114.jpg

The current owners love the alleyway along the side that keeps them from having to lug recycling and trash through their home.

Nearby East Passyunk Avenue boasts some of South Philadelphia’s oldest and most authentic and traditional restaurants, cozy BYOBs, fun gastropubs and modern, eclectic cuisine. The Avenue is filled with galleries, boutiques, specialty cheese shops, salons, vintage shops and a bottle shop. The curbside markets on S. 9th Street will keep your cupboards full. You’ll love the area’s signature special events, like Flavors of the Avenue, Second Saturday, and the Italian Market Festival.

This is an incredible opportunity to own a distinctive home in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

Note: public record does not show the square footage for third floor addition.

Contact:20200808-RAW07740.jpg

Adam J. Baldwin
Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE
1601 Market Street, 19th Floor
Philadelphia PA 19103
o: 267.435.8015
m: 610.999.4090

