Vintage Rosé Wine Tasting

Sidecar Bar & Grille’s Vintage Wine Night will feature four rosé choices.

Summertime fun has taken a serious hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How about a vintage rosé tasting to wash your troubles away? The Sidecar Bar & Grille, 2201 Christian St., is offering just that tonight, Wednesday, August 19th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Led by wine expert Mike Hodges, the $40-per-person Vintage Wine Night celebration will take place at the Graduate Hospital dining destination’s outdoor patio. Socially distant table setups will begin seating at 5:30 p.m. The tasting will begin at 6 p.m. with four rose selections, along with a small bite chef’s menu.

To reserve a space, call 215-732-3429, or contact Sidebar via Facebook.