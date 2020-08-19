Property of the week “too”: 1918 S. Jessup Street

Properties are selling fast in South Philly. So fast that one “Property of the Week” wasn’t enough this week!

1918 South Jessup Street

2 bedrooms | 2 1/2 baths | 1,650 sq ft | $445,000

This beautiful rowhome, nestled on a quiet block in East Passyunk Crossing, just underwent a meticulous renovation—right down to the brick walls.

This charmer has two large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a finished basement. The first floor is an open concept floor plan with living room, dining area, powder room, and modern kitchen. An exposed brick wall frames the 5″ hardwood floors.

If you like to cook, you’ll appreciate the ample 36″ shaker style cabinets, 5-burner gas range, beautiful Calacatta quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

If you like to dine out, you’ll like the two-and-a-half-block walk to the best restaurants in the City, and everything that East Passyunk Avenue has to offer: Barcelona Wine Bar, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Birra, Cantina Los Caballitos, Laurel, Vanilya, Farmer’s Market, and Pistola del Sur.

2nd floor

Upstairs you’ll find a spacious east-facing guest room with ample closet space. The front owners bedroom is large enough for a king size bed, has a huge closet and shines with natural light. It also includes your own private, modern bathroom with stand up shower.

Basement bonus

The finished basement with tall ceilings adds to the beauty and spacious feel of this home and adds another great living space. It also includes the laundry area with front-loading washer and dryer set and large rear storage area which conveniently houses the mechanicals.

Additional features include high-efficiency central heating and air conditioning and wall-mounted electrical outlets in the living room and bedrooms for easy television mounting.

Other nearby amenities include the cooperative community at Bok, just two blocks away, the East Passyunk Community Center (less than one block), and the Broad Street subway (three blocks) which will have you in Center City or the Stadiums within minutes. Your perfect home is here—and move-in ready.