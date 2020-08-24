Property of the week: 1109 McClellan Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1109 McClellan Street

3 bedrooms | 3 baths | 2,000 sq ft | $625,000

Welcome to 1109 McClellan St, a stylish and unique home with two parking spaces in the heart of East Passyunk Crossing! Sitting on an oversized 18 x 60 foot lot, with approximately 2000 square feet of above ground interior living space, this beautiful home with driveway and garage parking does not disappoint!

At 18-feet wide, it’s a solid four feet wider than most homes, and you feel the extra space the moment you step inside. Ten steps above street level, enter the home into a bright hallway with coat closet and either head up a few steps to the 2nd floor main living level or down a few steps to the 1st floor with bonus room, half bathroom, laundry room, backyard, oversized garage and driveway.

The second floor is an entertainer’s dream with a wide open floor plan including the massive living room, dining room with new chandelier, kitchen, and a half-bathroom.

The kitchen has custom painted/glazed maple cabinetry, exotic granite counters, upgraded appliances with counter depth French door refrigerator, and an island with counter seating.

Wide plank distressed-wood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, a huge bay window, stylish light fixtures, and sliding glass door with built in blinds are featured on this level.

The sliding glass doors bring natural light into the living room. They exit onto a Juliet balcony that overlooks the spacious 18ft wide stamped concrete backyard with new privacy fence…the perfect space for entertaining.

On the 3rd floor you’ll find 3 bedrooms, all with great closet space. The full bathroom has double sinks, subway tile, and a linen closet.

The ground level bonus room is currently being used as living room/office combo but can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Constructed of 100% brick and cinder block, you won’t have stucco nightmares and can sit back and enjoy this well-built home with zero wasted space!

The driveway and garage can each comfortably hold an SUV with plenty of space to spare. This spacious home features a newer roof, central air, heater, water heater, windows, sliding doors, garage door, and Nest thermostat.

A few blocks from the subway, parks, dog parks, and playgrounds. Less than 2 blocks from the shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and coffee shops on East Passyunk Ave. All of this tucked away on a low-traffic street. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to live in one of Philly’s most desirable neighborhoods in a stunning home with 2-car parking. You will not regret it!

