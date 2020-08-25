Free concert at Stephen Girard Park tonight

Elegance Quartet will offer a 90-minute show at the Girard Estate park.

Concerts have become glaring omissions in the summer calendar owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but South Philly residents can enjoy a little late-season levity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at Stephen Girard Park, 2101 W. Shunk St. The park will welcome Elegance Quartet, which since 2002 has wowed audiences with its interpretations of classical, jazz, pop, rock, and swing compositions.

Fresh off last week’s stop at Mifflin Square, Sixth and Ritner streets, the lauded musicians, who have performed with many industry heavyweights, will debut a program that it is billing as including “an extended vocal set and some epic movie and game themes.” These details alone should be enough to entice those with a well-developed sense of music appreciation, but the promise of relief from pandemic-induced dormancy stands as another reason to head to the Girard Estate space.

Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket so as to enhance their relaxation over the 90-minute set and should also feel free to bring refreshments.