Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day—all weekend!

Joseph Myers

A Novel Idea on Passyunk will make Independent Bookstore Day a weekend-long event.

Our collective COVID-19 ordeal has caused the cancellation of many events that we hold dear. Thanks to A Novel Idea on Passyunk, 1726 E. Passyunk Ave., Independent Bookstore Day will not end up erased from this year’s calendar. Book lovers will have their chance to celebrate all weekend as the East Passyunk shop transforms the observance into a weekend celebration beginning at noon on Friday, August 28.

The nearly two-year-old business will be joined in the annual event by more than 600 other locations nationwide. Due to the pandemic, the event is taking place four months after its original date. “Better late than never” rings true here, as A Novel Idea is looking to craft a compelling plot for patrons with the following promotions:

  • Everything in the store is 10% off.
  • Other discounts up to 40% off.
  • $5 tees and totes.
  • Rewards for spending certain amounts
  • An eight-person virtual reading set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The event continues through 4 p.m. Sunday, giving everyone ample time to make well-chosen and safe (customers must wear masks) selections.

Read more about the events and discounts on Facebook, or call (267) 764-1202.

