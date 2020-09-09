Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

General 

Parks on Tap at FDR Park

Managing Editor , , min read

Parks on Tap, Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden that benefits park improvements and programs, has set up an outpost at FDR Park just in time for fall. The garden will offer socially-distant fun in a 50,000 square foot across from the former golf course every Wednesday to Friday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10 p.m. A daily digital sign-in is required.

Parks on Tap at FDR Park will offer fresh food, beers on tap, wine and non-alcoholic beverages in an outdoor environment with comfortable chairs and clean restrooms. It will also feature health and safety protocols including additional cleaning measures, ability for contact tracing, and other procedures as prescribed by the City and State.

Parks on Tap is family- and dog-friendly. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Seating is first come, first served. The event is hosted by FCM Hospitality in partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

“Parks on Tap has proven to be a hit with local residents looking to get outside and enjoy our parks but keep their social distance and practice safety first,” said FCM Hospitality owner Avram Hornik. “During the global pandemic, outdoor socially distanced options like Parks on Tap are more important than ever…We are so thankful to everyone that made our first-ever summer-long residency at Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum a big success! We are excited to now open a new fall residency at FDR Park and serve a new audience in the city…We are proud to give Philadelphia residents two outdoor options [in] September and October.”

According to a press release, prior to this year, Parks on Tap popped-up at different parks across the city each week during the summer and fall seasons. The pandemic resulted in a new model. Parks on Tap hosted two longer term residencies this summer. The first long-term location at Fairmount Horticulture Center closed for the season in advance of the FDR Park location opening. A second location at the Fairmount Water Works will run concurrently with the FDR Park site.

Parks on Tap at FDR Park will offer a variety of local craft beers, wine and cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as water and lemonade. The food menu will include bread and pastries from award-winning and nationally recognized affiliate partner Lost Bread Co.

View the Parks on Tap menu and safety plan, register to attend, and get directions.

