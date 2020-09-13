Take out weekend at St. Maron’s Church

Every June, Saint Maron’s Maronite Catholic Church, 1013 Ellsworth St. hosts an annual street festival to celebrate the church’s Lebanese heritage. When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled this year’s event, the Passyunk Square church shifted to hosting one-day food celebrations in the spring and early summer. This Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20 they’re hosting Take-Out Weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day dedicated parishioners will peddle platters, sandwiches, sides, and desserts and three “family feasts” at varying price points. Specialties offered include shawarma, chicken and kafta kabobs, hummus, falafel, baba ghannouj, spinach pie, and cookies.

With familial roots in the parish that date back to its late-19th-century origins, Suzanne Tavani loves supporting the 125-year old church. “A point of pride for South Philly is that it’s packed culturally,” Tavani said. “In that amazing mix, we like to share who we are with our neighbors and visitors. This event will be a perfect way to do so.”

“It will serve as a perfect opportunity for us to look to recover lost revenue, but it’s also set to be a time for us to engage with the community,” Tavani said. “That last part is always important, but it’s especially so now because of what’s been transpiring in the world.”

“If you’ve been away from us for some time, come back and see a smiling face,” the long-time parishioner encouraged. She also noted that Saint Maron’s is seeking virtual sponsors for the celebration. “If you’ve never interacted with us, we’ll be thrilled to meet you.”

There are three easy ways to order your pick-up meal: