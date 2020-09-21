Property of the week: 1303 McClellan Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1303 McClellan Street

2 bedrooms | 2 1/2 baths | 1,550 sq ft | $450,000

If you’re looking for the allure of a fully renovated property combined with South Philadelphia charm in the center of a vibrant community, look no further than 1303 McClellan Street in East Passyunk Crossing.

Nestled on a quiet block just steps from the bars, restaurants and shops of East Passyunk Avenue, this sweet two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom charmer is a must see. The home is located in the Andrew Jackson School catchment area.

Enter into an open-concept floor-plan, featuring a wide living room and dining room space, powder room, and modern kitchen equipped with state of the art appliances.

An exposed brick wall lining the first floor leads you upstairs.

On the second floor you’ll find a spacious guest bedroom with ample closet space and a large hallway bathroom with modern finishes, vanity, tub, and separate linen closet.

Continue down the hallway into the south-facing primary bedroom outfitted with a large closet and it’s own private, custom bathroom.

A beautifully finished basement with tall ceilings and a separate laundry area with front-loading washer and dryer units add an extra living space.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Additional features include high-efficiency central heating and air conditioning, wall-mounted electrical outlets in the living room and bedrooms, and custom metal railings.

You can purchase the house furnished at a negotiated price for a move-in-ready option.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090