Social Distance Oktoberfest on tap for South Street

Brauhaus Schmitz has brought a new version of its Oktoberfest celebration to the 700 block of South Street.

This Friday through Sunday, Brauhaus Schmitz will host its 11th annual Oktoberfest celebration outside their German restaurant at 718 South Street. Although this year’s fest will be a socially-distanced one, the organizers promise the food, drink, and entertainment will make it as memorable as its predecessors.

The beer-heavy weekend will also offer an array of German food and entertainment beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday. You must reserve a table at resy.com, The $20 per person reservation fee goes towards your final bill. Pennsylvania regulations requires that you purchase food at this event. In addition to Oktoberfest food and drink specials, the event includes an accordion player and other entertainment, and socially-distant games.

Brauhaus is also offering a $75 To-Go package which includes six beers and dinner for two. The packages can be ordered and picked Wednesday September 23 through Friday, September 27 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, September 29 from Noon to 10 p.m. Reviews on Facebook for last week’s to-go meals were effusive about the amount and quality of food provided.

To wrap-up the weekend, Sunday, September 27 is “Sunday Funday.” Brauhaus Schmitz will offer a triple play that day. In addition to the Oktoberfest celebration, they’ll broadcast the Eagles game outside, AND from Noon to 5 p.m. they’ll donate $1 for every liter of beer purchased to Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). [For the record: dogs are welcome at Oktoberfest all weekend.]

🇩🇪 View the Oktoberfest menu.
🇩🇪 Reserve a table for the event at Resy.com.
🇩🇪 Order Oktoberfest To-Go.
🇩🇪 Read the restaurant’s Coronavirus rules, regulations, and precautions.

