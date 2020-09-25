Brewing Kindness

Coffee for a Cause will see Anthony’s Italian Coffee & Chocolate House raise funds to combat dyslexia.

Over the last 25 years, Anthony’s Italian Coffee & Chocolate House, 903 S. Ninth St., has won acclaim for its titular offerings, but owner Anthony Anastasio and his crew have begun to enjoy regard for their humanitarianism, too. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, he and his hires at the Italian Market mainstay will unite their goods and great natures for their third Coffee for a Cause. The day will benefit a New Jersey elementary education’s fight against dyslexia and will culminate with a four-course al fresco dinner.

“I feel that no matter your calling or vocation, if you can make an impact to build morale, you have to do so and be happy that you’re helping others,” Anastasio said of the vibe surrounding his brainchild. “We’re excited to be back to making this a huge part of who we are not only as businesspeople who have a voice, but also as individuals who want to see everyone succeed.”

Those who make a donation to the proprietor’s establishment will receive a free cup of coffee, and while the java might make them jump for joy, what they will give will prove the true difference maker. Anastasio is sending along all donations, both in-person and virtual ones, to Our Lady of Hope Regional School in Blackwood, N.J. As the store’s beneficiary, the Catholic institution will use the money to enhance its students’ literacy levels, especially for those pupils dealing with dyslexia, with Anthony’s also sending along 20 percent of sales to the Garden State spot.

“When you look at families who have children with pressing needs, particularly educational ones, you realize that they often have to go through so many obstacles to obtain resources,” Anastasio said. “There could be much better ways to go about helping them, and Coffee for a Cause is what gives us that push to be advocates for them.”

Along with the chance to score free coffee for their altruistic ways, partakers in the day’s festivities will walk away with craft bags, have chances to win raffle prizes, and will play a key role in helping Anthony’s to initiate its yearlong quest to defeat dyslexia. Confident that the day will again affirm the beauty of assisting youths, Anastasio, who is holding the event ahead of Tuesday’s National Coffee Day observation, believes the evening portion of the gathering will end up being just as memorable, thanks to the meal and the music the guests will take in.

The dinner space will occupy between Christian and Montrose streets along Ninth Street and will result in a 100-percent donation to Our Lady of Hope. Working in conjunction with other Market entities to pull off the socially-distanced feast that commences at 7 and will include a curbside pickup option, Anthony’s is not looking to show that the third time is the charm, as its previous efforts yielded great results for children and teachers, but is instead eager to show that it will grow better and better each September when celebrating its designated parties.

“So many things that schools do for children go unnoticed in part because their staffs aren’t looking for recognition,” Anastasio said. “With Coffee for a Cause, we’re saying that we want to recognize them, and in this particular case, Our Lady of Hope because their drive to help children to believe in themselves should be something that we all emulate.”