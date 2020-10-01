Super Saturday: East Passyunk Crossing edition

Experience the East Passyunk Crossing (EPX) area on Super Saturday—Saturday, October 3. The neighborhood, bounded by Broad Street to 6th Street, Tasker Street down to Snyder Avenue, will host a series of open houses from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a two bedroom home, a large backyard, new renovations, or cozy charm, Super Saturday has it all. Prices range from $250,000 to $450,000.

Visit Compass agents at the following properties:

1023 Mercy Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1935 S Jessup Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

913 Mifflin Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1037 Cantrell Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.



939 Mifflin Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

901 Dudley Street – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1303 McClellan Street – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Some highlights:

913 Mifflin Street:

1037 Cantrell Street:

1935 S Jessup Street:

939 Mifflin Street:

901 Dudley Street:

1023 Mercy:

EPX offers the best walking scores in Philadelphia and proximity to Center City, public transportation, and I-95. Enjoy countless foodie destinations on East Passyunk Avenue, nearby grocery options unlike any other at the Italian Market, recurring farmers’ markets, the South Philly Co-Op (opening soon), and coffee galore. Plus the unrivaled art, retail, and dining destinations at BOK. Come explore the area and these great homes!

For more information, contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090