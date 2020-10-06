Celebrate 15 Years of Philly AIDS Thrift with drive-in ‘Beetlejuice’—and a four-day sale!

Philly Aids Thrift will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a showing of Tim Burton’s Halloween Classic at the Navy Yard’s Drive-in Movie Theater—and their biggest sale of the year!

Fifteen years ago, Philly AIDS Thrift (PAT) opened its first retail store on Bainbridge Street to benefit HIV/AIDS service organizations. It expanded to South 5th street in 2011 and added a second location when it took over the historic LGBT bookstore Giovanni’s Room at 12th and Pine.

In 2019, the non-profit awarded $298,750 to 26 local grant organizations. This year, it was rocketing toward a major fundraising and grant-giving milestone. Then, COVID-19 canceled its annual fall block party fundraiser.

Fortunately, PAT co-founder Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou saw an alternative.

“We challenged ourselves to make the most of the situation. I attended one of the first pop-up Drive-In Socials at the Navy Yard earlier this year and thought it was fun, fantastic, vintage and safe. The wheels started turning,” she said.

Drive-in Movie Night with Beetlejuice

In collaboration with Philadelphia Film Society, Philly AIDS Thrift is presenting their 15th Anniversary Drive-In Movie Night featuring Tim Burton’s 1988 film Beetlejuice. The event takes place at Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Tickets are $30 per car, which includes a goodie bag. Attendees can bring their own dinner or enjoy food from local food trucks on site.

Attendees must purchase tickets in advance at the PFS website. Box office sales will not be conducted on-site at the event. The drive-in will open one hour before listed showtimes. Beetlejuice will run for 92 minutes, beginning at sundown. All cars should come with a confirmation email on their phone, or a printed ticket for check-in.

To keep things safe, all attendees and employees must wear a mask when not seated inside their vehicle, and maintain at least a 6-feet distance from others. No one is to leave the immediate area of their vehicle unless going to the restroom. Please leave pets at home.

The Biggest Sale of the Year: October 8-11

In addition to drive-in movie night, Philly AIDS Thrift looks forward to hosting their biggest sale of the year as part of their anniversary celebration. The store’s four-day sale will include big savings, plus free birthday cake all weekend long.

“We are so excited to be able to celebrate with our supporters, fans, and shoppers around the city,” said Kallas-Saritsoglou. “Fifteen years in business and raising millions of dollars is a major milestone. I am so proud of all we have accomplished—and so proud of our staff and volunteers that keep supporting us! We look forward to the next 15 years of being committed to both supporting local HIV organizations and to serve the community by selling interesting, eclectic and affordable items.”

The sales schedule is as follows:

Thursday, October 8th— EVERYTHING $10 or less is 25% off!

Friday, October 9th— Everything $10 to $20 is 25% off!

Saturday, October 10th— Everything $20 to $100 is 25% off!

Sunday, October 11th— Everything over $100 is 25% off!

“The movie night and retail shopping sales are so important to our fundraising,” said Board President Michael Byrne. “We are working hard to support organizations that need us—and organizations that are also serving those with HIV/ AIDS during the global pandemic. We hope you can support our work and join us. Thanks for supporting us for 15 years – and here’s to the next 15!”

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY PHILLY AIDS THRIFT!

Purchase tickets to Beetlejuice.

For more on Philly AIDS Thrift, visit their website.