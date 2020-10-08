Passyunk Post

A Picture Perfect Event

Joseph Myers

The American Swedish Historical Museum’s Book Fair and Fun Day will draw attention to an exhibition honoring a lauded illustrator.

To celebrate their newest exhibition highlighting Swedish illustrator Gustaf Tenggren, the American Swedish Historical Museum is hosting a Book Fair and Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 11 from Noon until 3 p.m. at 1900 Pattison Ave.

The space that specializes in building everyone’s Nordic know-how will give attendees a chance to learn about Tenggren who is famous for working for Disney and for penning the Little Golden Book series. Sure to inspire many “awwwww” reactions, the day will see children reading Tenggren’s “The Poky Little Puppy” to pooches from the Seeing Eye program that prepares enrollees for life as service dogs.

The occasion will also provide each youngster with a Golden Book volume. Budding artists can follow in Tenggren’s footsteps through a craft station. In keeping with the promotion of literacy, the museum will also welcome five book vendors. Its auxiliary club will be on hand to sell treats. The site will be open to the public so everyone can check out the exhibition and the other amenities that have kept the museum a cultural destination for 94 years.

