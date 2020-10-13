Comic Book Day events at East Passyunk Community Center

Each year East Passyunk Community Center (EPCC) Advisory Council hosts Free Comic Book Day at the 11th and Mifflin Street community center. The event, which usually takes place in May, has been moved to this week.

The Advisory Council volunteers have planned two socially-distant events for children to mark the occasion.

ONLINE COMIC BOOK CHAT

Wednesday, October 14 at 4 p.m.

Hey, kids! What are you reading now? Who are your favorite superheroes? Join local comic book fan Vincent Minei for a zoom chat. Kids will have the opportunity to hang out after school and share their thoughts on superheroes and comic books.

Vincent will recommend some of the latest books and provide insight to everyone who is interested. This chat is perfect for ages 7 – 11, but anyone who likes comics us welcome to join the conversation.

Join the Zoom chat on Wednesday, October 14 at 4 p.m.