Property of the week: 910 Moore Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

910 Moore Street

3 beds | 1.5 baths | 1344 sq ft |$415,000

Nestled on one of the most welcoming one-way streets in East Passyunk, this cozy, yet spacious, rowhome is bursting with charm and fully updated to 2020. From the beautifully tiled and wall-papered vestibule to the rounded features and arches that frame multiple hallways, if you are an “attention-to-detail” person, this could be the home for you!

First floor

At over 16-feet wide, the home has an exceptionally wide floor-plan and a 400 square-foot backyard accessed by sliding glass doors.

A first floor powder-room adds a huge level of convenience for both owners and their guests.

Bedrooms

Each of the three bedrooms is bathed in sunlight.

The house also features a large basement that was recently sealed/water-proofed, colorful accented walls, a large amount of storage space.

Location

Bustling Passyunk Avenue is just a few blocks away, and in a 3-block vicinity surrounding the home you’ll find quaint neighborhood eateries, markets, and the Bok building. This home is an equidistant walk to both the Southwark School and Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School.

Whether you’re a first time homeowner beginning your real estate journey or looking to upgrade to a home with a bit more space in the most endearing neighborhood in Philadelphia, 910 Moore Street is a gem.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE

1601 Market Street, 19th Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103

o: 267.435.8015

m: 610.999.4090