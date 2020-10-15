Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

East Passyunk Crossing General Property of the Week 

Property of the week: 910 Moore Street

Managing Editor , min read
There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…
910 Moore Street

3 beds | 1.5 baths | 1344 sq ft |$415,000

Nestled on one of the most welcoming one-way streets in East Passyunk, this cozy, yet spacious, rowhome is bursting with charm and fully updated to 2020. From the beautifully tiled and wall-papered vestibule to the rounded features and arches that frame multiple hallways, if you are an “attention-to-detail” person, this could be the home for you!

First floor

At over 16-feet wide, the home has an exceptionally wide floor-plan and a 400 square-foot backyard accessed by sliding glass doors.

A first floor powder-room adds a huge level of convenience for both owners and their guests.

Bedrooms

Each of the three bedrooms is bathed in sunlight.

The house also features a large basement that was recently sealed/water-proofed, colorful accented walls, a large amount of storage space.

Location

Bustling Passyunk Avenue is just a few blocks away, and in a 3-block vicinity surrounding the home you’ll find quaint neighborhood eateries, markets, and the Bok building. This home is an equidistant walk to both the Southwark School and Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School.

Whether you’re a first time homeowner beginning your real estate journey or looking to upgrade to a home with a bit more space in the most endearing neighborhood in Philadelphia, 910 Moore Street is a gem.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin
Real Estate Salesperson

Compass RE
1601 Market Street, 19th Floor
Philadelphia PA 19103
o: 267.435.8015
m: 610.999.4090

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

King of Jeans plans, new and improved

Albert Stumm

Now we’re talking. Max Glass, developer of the upcoming apartments in the King of Jeans building, has released an updated rendering for his project. If only the substation next door looked so nice The building’s elements would remain the same:

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from