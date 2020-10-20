If You’re Looking for a “Gourd” Time…

Saturday’s Great Pumpkin Carve has you covered.

South Broad Street Neighborhood Association (SBSNA) will sow the seeds for a festive fall at The Great Pumpkin Carve. The fall festivities will take place at Methodist Hospital, 2301 S. Broad Street, this Saturday, October 24 from noon until 3 p.m. This year, the annual event will be held outdoors.

The association will ensure a “gourd” time by supplying free pumpkins and carving tools. A balloon sculptor will offer an interesting twist to the afternoon’s proceedings.

COVID-19 safety measures mandate that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. With those precautionary measures in place, the free gathering will provide a great opportunity for kids (and their parents) to get creative as they countdown to Halloween. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

SBSNA is a Registered Community Organization (RCO) representing the neighborhood bounded by Washington and Oregon Avenues to the north and south, and by 13th to 15th Streets to the east and west. They are “dedicated to improving the quality of life in the neighborhood by managing zoning changes and development.”