Better than those stickers: free pizza at the polls!

SliCE will give away free pizza slices at six busy polling locations on Election Day—between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. And you can suggest where they visit.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, SliCE owners Marlo and Jason Dilks, and their staff, will head out to six polling places that are expected to have long lines. Their goal: give away free slices of pizza to those waiting to cast their ballot. The giveaway is a civic lesson of sorts. The Dilks have a growing family of six daughters. They’ve been teaching their children about the importance of being active in their community and exercising their freedom to vote.

The free pizza, Marlo said in a statement, is “a small gesture but our way of contributing to the process. No matter who you are supporting we are all in this together and we are all part of the process, and we want to do our part. We want to be role models.” The giveaway is also “our way of doing something for our communities in both Fishtown and North Philadelphia, and in South Philadelphia.”

When SliCE arrives at the polling places anyone can enjoy a free slice, regardless of their politics, while supplies last. Marlo stressed that the giveaway is bipartisan: “This isn’t about who you are voting for or your individual politics. We should all exercise our choice and right to vote, and it’s especially challenging and brave to do so in person during the COVID 19 crisis.”

The pizza will be given away by drivers wearing masks and shields to people outside of the polling locations. Everyone will be asked to maintain social distance during distribution. The slices are first come, first served at each location.

Election Day Deals SliCE will also serve up Election Day specials at their Fishtown and Italian Market locations from open to close—for take-out or delivery. Specials at both locations include: $10 small pie with one topping and choice of soda or water.

Family special: $15 large pie with two toppings and choice of soda 2 liter or two bottles of water.

The free slices will be distributed at polling place within 1 to 1.5 miles of both SliCE Italian Market and SliCE Fishtown. The community is being asked to suggest which polling places should receive a visit.

To suggest a location:

Follow @SliCEPA on Twitter or Instagram and send the couple a DM.

Visit SliCE PA on Facebook and offer a suggestion.

SliCE Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St. (215) 463-0868 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.