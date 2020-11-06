Free Quizzo and Movie Nights at Xfinity Live!

Plus prizes, free parking, and popcorn!

Xfinity Live!,1100 Pattison Avenue, is hosting a series of free weekly events. The fun includes Quizzo on Tuesdays and Wednesday movie nights. Parking for these events is also free, and there’s a host of food and drink specials.

“We want to show there are still chances to have an enjoyable time,” explained the Sports Complex site’s chief operating officer, Tony Monaco. Business at the site was booming before the pandemic. The new free events are “something that we feel can be a great addition to what we have going on” when the pandemic ends. Check out the site’s COVID-19 safety measures.

Tuesday night’s Quizzo Live! features prizes for every round. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize. Sign ups begin at 7 p.m., games start at 7:30 p.m. Reserve a table at OpenTable. Patrons can enjoy food and drink specials while they play, including:

$5 half nachos and cheeseburger sliders

$4 Stella and Stella Cidre

$5 Kettle One and Jack Daniel’s Drinks *all brands*

The Wednesday movie nights kicked off November 4 and continue through January. The movie and popcorn are both free. Pre-movie contests and games begin at 5:30 p.m. Movies begin at 7 p.m. Movie night food and drink specials include:

$5 half nachos and sliders

$4 Victory Lagers and Bud Light Seltzers

$5 Long Island Iced Teas

Walk ins are welcome or reserve a table via OpenTable.

“It Chapter One” (2017) is on the schedule for November 11—rescheduled from October. You can help select future movie offerings via XfinityLive!’s Facebook and Instagram. “It will be interesting to see what we come up with as choices,” Xfinity Live’s Monaco said, “I think it will be even more fun to see what people pick.”

Check out the latest weekly specials at Xfinity Live!