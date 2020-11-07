Was Sober October too Much of a Challenge?

So, you decided to try and stay sober this past October, but you realized it was a tougher challenge than you expected. You tried as hard as you could, but you just couldn’t live up to the task of not taking that drink. Maybe you didn’t even try to stay sober because deep down you knew you weren’t up for the task. Now it’s November and you’re still drinking or using drugs, and nothing has changed in your life.

A Rise in Alcohol Consumption with COVID-19

This past year has been incredibly hard for many of us with the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantining. Many people have reacted to the stress of being quarantined at home by drinking more. According to the CDC, increased stress can lead to increases in alcohol and substance use. Many news outlets have discussed the rise of drinking among Americans during this time. National Public Radio recently published an article citing Nielsen market data that total alcohol sales have risen 24% and that sales of spirits with higher alcohol content have risen faster—to an increase of 27% over last year. Additionally, CNN reported that the overall frequency of alcohol consumption increased by about 14% from 2019, according to researchers in the journal JAMA Network Open. According to CNN, this increase averaged out to about one additional day of drinking per month by approximately 75% of adults. These statistics don’t bode well for people in recovery or those on the edge of needing to stop drinking alcohol all together.

If you are one of the many people that has seen their drinking and or substance use reach levels that are troublesome and have begun to affect day-to-day life, and you had trouble abstaining during Sober October, or if you have relapsed in your efforts to stay sober, it may be time to seek inpatient rehab treatment. Not everyone realizes that drug and alcohol addictions are chronic diseases. If you’ve been struggling with drugs or alcohol don’t try to stop on your own—it’s best to seek expert help.

Experience the Devon Difference at Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America has a treatment facility nearby in Devon, PA with clinical teams expertly trained in addiction medicine. RCA team members are standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week ready to help those seeking inpatient and outpatient drug and alcohol treatment. When you experience the Devon Difference, you’ll find everything from best in class, evidence-based treatment programs, to a compassionate, expert medical team, to five-star facilities designed to bring comfort and nurture wellness. Part of the Devon Difference is to offer personalized treatment programs—we don’t believe in cookie cutter programs. With our specialized programs we focus on your addiction and you as a person.

Inpatient Treatment at RCA Devon

RCA Devon inpatient treatment offers addiction treatment programs for men and women over the age of 18 with specific programs specializing in trauma and addiction, relapse in recovery, a First Responders program, and a program geared toward adults over 50.

At RCA Devon, patients can focus on their treatment and recovery because outside distractions are removed, and they can fully immerse themselves in the process of getting well. As part of our full continuum of care, RCA and our medical professionals will work with you to develop treatment that works best to get you well and onto the path to recovery.

RCA is in network with many insurance providers so care is affordable and accessible. We feel that no one should face barriers when it comes to treatment, so we also provide 24/7 admissions, and interventions and transportation at no additional cost with treatment.

Overcoming Barriers with Both In-Person Outpatient Treatment and Telehealth Services at RCA Devon

Whether you are transitioning from our inpatient treatment program or coming directly to our outpatient treatment program without experiencing our inpatient care, RCA Devon provides a seamless process to help you find the treatment that best fits your needs. In an effort to further protect patients and staff members from COVID-19 exposure, outpatient treatment services at RCA Devon are now offered both via in-person to a limited number of patients per day and via telehealth. This means you can still get the same, evidence-based outpatient treatment from our beautiful facilities at Devon or from the comfort and convenience of your home.

With the addition of digital outpatient services, previous constraints to receiving care from Recovery Centers of America are no longer a barrier. Whether it is distance to our sites, health concerns, transportation challenges or other personal responsibilities holding you back, digital outpatient services from RCA are now available for you. All you need is a smartphone, tablet, computer, or laptop. Learn more about how our telehealth services works here.

Recovery Centers of America conveniently offers outpatient programs at our Devon location, including Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and General Outpatient Program (GOP). For patients coming to treatment in person, our staff are tested weekly for COVID-19, and we have multiple other COVID-19 precautions in place.

Recovery Centers of America at Devon is Here for You

If you or someone you know needs help after Sober October or has relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic—don’t wait—seek help now. Recovery Centers of America at Devon is standing by 24/7 to answer questions and help you with the decisions that can change your or their life for the better. Call us now at 1-800-RECOVERY to get the support and treatment you or your loved one deserve.