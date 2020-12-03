Celebrate National Cookie Day in South Philly—all month!

Celebrate National Cookie Day—and the holidays—with treats from these South Philly sweet spots.

With National Cookie Day (December 4th) and the holidays upon us, seven local businesses are banking on their baking to create a bright spot in a tough year. Brighten your spirits—or your friends’ and families’—with some treats from these family-owned shops:

1. Amigos Bakery: 2327 S. 12th St.

Known for their traditional Mexican bread and pastries—and an excellent tres leches cake—this Lower Moyamensing bakery also offers a variety of cookies. Options include butter, fig, macaroons, and more.

2. Batter & Crumbs: 1401 Reed St.

This relative newcomer to the South Philly bakery scene specializes in vegan baked goods. For the holiday they’re offering 25- and 50-piece cookie trays for pick-up only from their Point Breeze location. The cookie options include chocolate chip, sugar, thumbprint jam, snickerdoodles, and ginger chews. Read our recent story about the bakery.

Best known for their doughnuts and cakes, Frangelli’s also makes butter cookies that are “a neighborhood favorite.” This Lower Moyamensing family-owned and -operated bakery is a must-try. Pick up some sticky buns or try their famous Franolli while you’re at it.

4. Isgro Pastries: 1009 Christian St.

Another treasured destination, with 116 years to its name, this Bella Vista site is a cookie connoisseur’s dream come true, especially thanks to its butter-based beauties and pignoli (pine nut) offerings.

5. Potito’s Italian American Bakery: 1614 W. Ritner St.

This Girard Estate mainstay recently reopened and will help patrons make the month merry with an assortment of cookies. Their amaretto creations and anise biscotti are huge hits, but nobody should sleep on the butter cookies.

6. Termini Bros. Bakery: 1538 Packer Ave. and 1523 S. Eighth St.

Set to turn 100 next year, this South Philly staple, with locations in Packer Park and Passyunk Square, offers cookie trays in four sizes and 12 options of cookie tins to sate different palates and budgets. They’re all packed with an assortment of Italian cookie options including musticiolli, imbutitti, scumetti, quorasemali, coconut macaroons, and cucidati. If you don’t know exactly what those are, we recommend taste-testing your way through a tray. The newest addition to their cookie menu is the Blondina. Named after the family’s maternal grandmother, this sweet and crisp cookie’s center is filled with hand-piped apricot jam.

7. Varallo Brothers Bakery: 1639 S. 10th St.

This East Passyunk Crossing spot will reach the big 4-0 next year. They carry Italian bakery staples like pinoli nut, amaretti, fig-stuffed, and butter cookies, along with biscotti and pasticcini (little pastries). Looking for something different? Try the Taralli. These crispy ring-shaped snacks are common in southern Italy. Their texture is somewhere between cracker, breadstick, and pretzel. Varallo’s offers chocolate and vanilla versions.