Recovery in the new year

New Beginnings: Recovery from Addiction in the New Year

The holidays are behind us, the New Year is here, and now is a time for new beginnings.

For people with a drug or alcohol addiction, this may mean stepping into recovery for the first time by way of a treatment program like those offered at Recovery Centers of America. For people already in the process of recovery from addiction, this can be a time to recommit to your recovery, focus on new areas of self-improvement, and set new personal goals. For friends and families of a person struggling with a substance use disorder, now may be the perfect time to make a change in the role you play in your loved one’s addiction and recovery. This article touches on ways everyone impacted by addiction can enter the New Year with a fresh start.

For the Person Considering Addiction Treatment

There is no better day to enter recovery from a drug or alcohol addiction than today. You are worthy of recovery, and we hope you give yourself a break and get the help you need and deserve.

Let’s start by talking about the challenge, so we can better explain the solution. Addiction is an insidious disease that impacts a person physically, mentally and spiritually. It is not a moral deficiency, it is not a lack of self-discipline, and it is not a choice. Addiction is recognized by the medical and clinical community as a disease, a chronic brain disorder.

“At its core, addiction isn’t just a social problem or moral problem or a criminal problem,” said Dr. Michael Miller, former president of American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). “It’s a brain problem whose behaviors manifest in all these other areas. Many behaviors driven by addiction are real problems and sometimes criminal acts. But the disease is about brains, not drugs. It’s about underlying neurology, not outward actions.”

Hope lies within the fact that like many other diseases, addiction can be treated—and long-term recovery is possible. This is especially true for those in the Philadelphia region, which is home to thousands of weekly 12-step recovery meetings and two top-tier, in-network Recovery Centers of America addiction treatment facilities, Recovery Centers of America at Devon (PA) and Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse (NJ).

RCA at Devon

At RCA, patients are supported through all stages of their recovery via a full continuum of care inclusive of detoxification services, residential treatment, outpatient treatment (offered both in-person and via teletherapy), medication-assisted treatment, and an active alumni association. You can expect to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion by expert teams of masters-level clinicians who will be by your side as you rediscover your health and strength.

Asking for help takes courage. If you need a nudge of inspiration, take a moment to listen to members of our community share their personal stories of recovery from alcoholism and addiction. You are one good decision away from beginning a journey to recovery—take a chance on yourself and make 2021 the year you conquer your addiction.

For the Person in Recovery

For many people in recovery, the New Year is a time to reflect on the past year and turn attention to opportunities for self-improvement— from tending to physical, mental and spiritual health, to improving relationships, to strengthening or recommitting to your personal recovery, to setting goals for careers, finances and so much more. Afterall, with a solid foundation in recovery and the support of a network, people in recovery can achieve anything they set their minds to and enjoy “happy, joyous and free” purpose-driven lives.

To help you find your “new you” in the New Year, RCA’s alumni association is hosting free virtual events for members of the recovery community and friends. Everyone is welcome.

Resume Writing Workshop Tues., Jan. 5th, 6:00pm-6:45pm One of RCA’s top recruiters, Carly Carson, will provide valuable first-hand insight on what makes a resume stand out and you can put your best foot forward in your job search. Managing Stress Sat., Jan. 9th, 3:00pm-4:00pm Learn from Philadelphia-based Mindset and Growth Coach, Erin Jewell, how to best manage stress in the New Year using mindfulness-based practices . Interview Skills Workshop Tues., Jan. 12th, 6:00pm-6:45pm RCA’s Carly Carson will cover topics such as strategies to make you stand out amongst other applicants, how to share your story and communicate your experience as it relates to the job, and the best practices for conducting yourself before, during and after your interview. Financial Wellness Fri., Jan. 22nd, 6:30pm-7:30pm If you want to stop living paycheck to paycheck and gain financial freedom in 2021, even amongst a worldwide pandemic, attend this workshop led by Bucks County based Ramsey Master Financial Coach, Tracy Shunkwiler. Happiness is the New Normal Sat., Jan. 30th, 6:00pm-7:00pm Head into 2021 with joy and happiness through the help of Tom Guetzke, award-winning speaker, and contributing writer in the newest addition to the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, entitled “Think Positive, Live Happy.” At the end of the seminar, RCA will raffle off 5 signed and personalized copies of the book. Mindful Meditation Sun., Jan. 31st, 11:00am-12:00pm Whether it is your first time meditating, or you are a seasoned pro, this Mindful Meditation session is sure to help you unwind and settle into a state of serenity.

As a gentle reminder, setting goals for the New Year is courageous and admirable, but staying sober “just for today” is the most important thing you can do for yourself and everyone around you. Remember to keep the first thing first in the New Year (your recovery!) and enjoy the journey one day at a time.

For Families Impacted by Addiction

Addiction has a ripple effect—everyone feels it. If you are a family member of someone who is struggling with addiction, there is a likely chance you are emotionally drained, hurting and in need of support. Going into the New Year, we encourage you to get the help you need—whether it is support, education or guidance.

You don’t need to navigate addiction alone. To support families through addiction and recovery, RCA offers family programming, which includes weekly webinars, seminars, support meetings and other helpful resources.

Happy New Year You! The team at Recovery Centers of America is standing by. RCA admits patients 24/7/365 and will go the extra mile to get you or your loved one into treatment today. Call now: 1-800-RECOVERY.