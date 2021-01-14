“Hole” lotta bagels goin’ on!

This Friday, January 15, is National Bagel Day and although a rather large city to our north likes to claim leadership in the best of these brunch staples South Philly has our own bragging rights! Check out this bagel tour through South Philly…and let us know your favorite place for our next tour!

Let’s start on East Passyunk Avenue with Vanilya Bakery. Proprietor Bonnie Sarana has turned her shop at 1611 E. Passyunk Avenue into a bagel sandwich haven with highlights that include Pastrami, egg, and cheese or a new Tajin, a chili/lime mix, seasoned bagel.

Next, try the boiled-and-baked breakfast must-haves at Passyunk Avenue Philly Bagels, 1742 E. Passyunk Avenue. This East Passyunk Crossing mecca is owned and operated by fifth generation bagel maker, Aaron Wagner. He seeks to provide more Philadelphians with the delicious high-quality bagels which he and his family still bake from scratch.

Head northwest to Cafetería & Panadería Las Rosas, 1712 S. 8th Street in Passyunk Square for a perfect, plump bagel. In recent years this South Philly institution has transformed from an Italian-American to a Mexican-American family-run operation. The offerings include bagels, pastries, and cakes, as well as a juice bar and churros.

Finally, head further north to The Bagel Place at 404 Queen Street—the go-to bagel place for Queen Villagers and many others. Pick up a dozen of their doughy delights or enjoy one of their breakfast sandwiches. The options range from classic fare to tasty new twists—try the grilled tofu or Cubano bagel breakfast sammies!

Where we should visit on our next South Philly bagel tour? Let us know in the comments below, or via email.