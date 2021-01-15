MLK Day of Service events in South Philly

Local organizations will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s example through various events.

Philly can city can take pride in many matters, including the distinction of hosting the largest Martin Luther Day of Service event in the nation. The 26th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther Day of Service takes place Monday, January 18, 2021. This community-building mainstay will press on despite the pandemic, with organizers and participants eager to make contributions to their neighborhoods’ overall well-being.

Check out these South Philly-based service events:

➤ Dr. Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration

When: Monday, January 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Young Chances Foundation Community Engagement Center, 2703 Tasker Street

Join multiple community groups, residents, city agencies and elected officials for a community cleanup, personal protective equipment distribution, a painting session, and a grab & go BBQ.

Tyrique Glasgow, director of the event’s host organization, Young Chances Foundation, noted that “Since we started battling the coronavirus, we as a whole have lost the chance to enjoy events and take part in programs. Most of all, though, we’ve said goodbye to many great people, and that’s been really painful because we’re all here to build one another up. That makes me think this year’s MLK Day [of Service] is going to be more important since it’s going to reaffirm that everyone has a part to play in making us strong as a whole.”

Having won accolades for his own style of preaching peace, Glasgow hopes event attendees, and participants in Service Day gatherings across the nation, will see King as someone whose words we can revisit constantly as reminders of the need to push one another along no matter what seemingly separates us.

For more information about ways to volunteer please call 267-585-2923 or email youngchancesfoundation@gmail.com.

➤ Mifflin Square park cleanup

When: Monday, January 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 6th & Wolf Street

Help clean Mifflin Square. Tools and equipment will be sanitized between uses. Mask required. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided to all attendees who do not have their own. Please sign up here.

➤ South Philly High School Gardens cleanup

When: Monday, January 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Where: 2101 S. Broad St., Jackson St. side garden entrance

Lower Moyamensing Civic Association’s Environmental Committee will organize a cleanup opportunity at the South Philadelphia High School’s gardens, 2101 S. Broad St. Gloves, tools, and sanitizing spray will be provided. Be sure to wear a mask. For more information, contact lomophilly@gmail.com or 267-544-9597

➤ Southwark Elementary School cleanup

When: Monday, January 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m

Where: Parking lot on 8th Street side.

Join Southwark School staff, families, and neighbors to clean up the school yard and surrounding neighborhood. Gloves and trash bags provided. Masks required.

➤ West Passyunk Neighbors Association cleanup

When: Monday, January 18, 9 a.m.

Where: 2000 West Passyunk Avenue

Help clean the 2200 and 2300 blocks of South 20th Street between Snyder & Passyunk. Please wear a mask and bring gloves. Trash bags & tools will be provided. Read more about it on Facebook.

Find other events in Philly at Global Citizen.