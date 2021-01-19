Indoor dining returns to East Passyunk Avenue

Indoor dining is back in Philly starting this week—and East Passyunk Avenue restaurants are ready for service!

Many East Passyunk Avenue restaurants and bars are offering indoor dining at 25% capacity starting immediately. Some restaurants are requiring reservations due to the limited dining capacity.

If indoor dining exceeds your COVID-19 comfort level, please keep supporting these locally-owned spots by ordering takeout!

And be sure to make reservations now for River Twice’s reopening on Jan. 21 and the brand-new-to-the-Avenue Ember & Ash Philly which opens on Jan. 29!

Use the links below for more info about the Avenue restaurants and bars open for indoor dining.

For the latest on what’s open on the Avenue as well as upcoming promotions and specials, check out VisitEastPassyunk.com.