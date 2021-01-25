Passyunk Post

Veganuary in South Philly: takeout and delivery

It’s not too late to join the Veganuary challenge! Enjoy vegan takeout and delivery at these South Philly spots.

By Heather Conway with contributions from Laura Cella

Veganuary is an annual challenge that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January—and beyond. According to the nonprofit organization that created the campaign, “since 2014 Veganuary has inspired and supported more than one million people in 192 countries to try vegan

To some, giving up animal products including meat, fish and dairy seems like an impossible challenge. But it’s actually a very easy to do in Philly, and increasingly in South Philly.

Here’s a review of the ever-growing range of South Philly restaurants with vegan options. They’ll help you find vegan breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert. Check out their social media for daily specials and place an order today!

Vegan Steak Hoagie. Credit: B2 on Facebook.

Benna’s Cafe
1236 S 8th St.
(215) 334-1502

B2 Cafe
1500 East Passyunk Ave.
(215) 271-5520

Visit Benna’s two Passyunk Square spots for specialty coffee drinks, bagels, sandwiches, and pastries. You’ll also find fresh fruit and vegetable juice, and smoothies. Vegan and gluten-free guests have plenty of options here. Order ahead for pickup.

Grindcore House (South Philly)
1515 S 4th St.
(215) 839-3333
Mon. to Sun.: 8 a.m.—4 p.m

Looking for amazing array of vegan breakfast and coffee options? Then this quaint coffee shop on 4th St. between Dickinson and Tasker is the place for you. Breakfast options include sandwiches, donuts, and pastry specials from local vegan bakeries. Wash it all down with a latte, cappuccino, or mocha, which yes, are all vegan.  Grindcore is affordable and their website offers contactless pickup. They’ll get your food prepared quickly for pickup outside the shop.

Nourish
943 S 9th St.
(267) 761-9242
Sun. to Wed.: 9 a.m.—8 p.m.
Thurs. to Sat.: 9 a.m.—9 p.m.

This plant-based cafe and juice bar with Italian-Jamaican (yes!) flair opened in the Italian Market last year after a fire destroyed their first location at 7th and South Street. The spot gets rave reviews for their smoothies, vegan fare, and meal prep packages. No website yet, but check them out on Facebook or Insta.

Spinach & Artichoke Tempeh Hash. Credit: The Tasty on Facebook.

The Tasty
1401 S. 12th St.
(267) 457-5670
Wed. to Sunday: 8 a.m.—2 p.m.

The Tasty provides incredible breakfast and lunch options for vegans and non-vegans alike. This small, female owned business is located on the corner of 12th and Reed offers daily specials in addition to their already amazing menu. Enjoy a variety of breakfast sandwiches, french toast, waffles, salads, and “steak sandwiches.” There’s also amazing coffee and dessert specials. You must order in advance for pickup.

 

Tattooed Moms
530 South St.
215-238-9880
Mon. to Thurs.: 4—9 p.m.
Fri. to Sun.: 12—9 p.m.

South Street stalwart Tattooed Moms offers both vegan and non-vegan comfort food.  Their amazing vegan offerings include the Vegan Pickle Fried Chicken sandwich and the Vegan Beyond burger. T-moms also has a selection of to-go cocktails to elevate your meal to the next level. Call for curbside pickup and local delivery. There’s also outdoor dining.

Later this week: vegan bakeries and markets in South Philly.

