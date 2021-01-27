Girl Scout Cookie pop-up in East Passyunk this Saturday (preorders required)!

Order today and pick up Girl Scout Cookies at East Passyunk Community Center this Saturday —with the help of some special guests!

It’s (almost) February and that means it’s National Girl Scout cookie time. The Girl Scout’s tradition of hosting an annual cookie sale, now celebrating 104 years, is being continued locally by troop 9943. The group, which has met at the East Passyunk Community Center (EPCC) for the last five years, is hosting a virtual cookie booth at EPCC, 11th and Mifflin Streets, this Saturday, January 30.

Troop leader Charlene Rita Buttacavolli is excited about the opportunity. “Everything is just a little different in 2021, but Girl Scout cookies stay the same. It’s just the method of ordering and distribution that’s changed,” she noted.

The booth might be virtual, but the cookies are real! Here’s how it’ll work:

Order cookies using this link. Pay online. Make an extra tax-deductible donation if you’re able! Pick them up at the EPCC, northeast corner of 11th and Mifflin, on Saturday, January 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

At the pick-up event on Saturday, the Scouts, their leaders, and special guest cookie handlers Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Savil and Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fielder will distribute the presorted boxes while masked and gloved. Those who have pre-purchased cookies will be able to pick them up while waiting in line, masked, while maintaining a safe socially-distant 6 feet between households.

Girl Scout Cookies have a long history—and you have some enterprising Philadelphians to thank for taking the sale ‘next-level.’ According to the Girl Scout’s official website, the sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began in 1917, just five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the United States. That’s when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.

In 1932, “the Girl Scouts of Greater Philadelphia Council baked cookies and sold them in the city’s gas and electric company windows. The price was just 23 cents per box of 44 cookies, or six boxes for $1.24. A year later, Greater Philadelphia took cookie sales to the next level, becoming the first council to sell commercially baked cookies.”

This year, you’ll have nine cookie options to choose from. In addition to favorites like Shortbread and Thin Mints this year’s cookie list includes S’mores, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel Delights. The newest entry in this cookie-palooza is called Toast-Yay! These French Toast-inspired cookies are dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. Yay, indeed!

Order your favorites today!

