Spruce up your walls—for a good cause

If you’ve been working from home this past year, the view from your desk (or kitchen island, or dining table) may have gotten a bit stale. The East Passyunk Community Center (EPCC) Advisory Council, in partnership with Marlin Art, is hosting a February fundraiser that will help transform your view—and benefit programs at the center, located at 10th and Mifflin Streets.

Marlin Art has developed an online auction that’s perfect for our COVID world. Offerings will include a vast variety of artwork, memorabilia, and collectibles—all framed and ready for hanging. The specially-curated list includes originals, etchings, lithographs, giclee, mixed media, and more.

Pre-register to view the auction items. You can place initial bids starting Monday February 8, 2021. The action and auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2021.

Proceeds will support the EPCC mission to serve and strengthen the surrounding community through a variety of programs for all ages. The EPCC will provide COVID-appropriate programs in 2021. See details on their website.