Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas

St. Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and most folks already have plans for meals, ordering in or dining out, and libations. But what do you give that special someone, especially if they’re a person for whom it’s difficult to shop?

Here are some alternatives to the basic candy-and-flowers routine that will almost guarantee a warm reception!

Dance Lessons at Society Hill Dance Academy

So you think you can dance? Interested in learning some new steps with your partner? Try dance lessons right here in South Philly!

Society Hill Dance Academy (SHDA), 1919 East Passyunk Avenue, will introduce you to the rhythms of Ballroom Dancing, Salsa, Mambo, Swing, and the Hustle and many more.

They offer private dance lessons and group classes, practice sessions, and dance parties—all focusing on teaching you continuity and confidence in a fun, social environment. A SHDA gift certificate can be applied to group classes or private dance lessons. Check out their Valentine’s Gift Packages with clever names like “Better Than Chocolate” and “Utter Cupidity.”

Self-care at Hot Hands Studio & Spa

How about a massage to work out the stresses of the past year and less-than-ideal work-from-home conditions? Hot Hands Massage and Facial Spa, 2545 S Broad Street has your back, so to speak. Hot Hands encourages you to “put your love in our hands” with a giftcard for a massage, facial, or other self-care treatment for your significant other. Or get a couples massage and treat yourself, too!

Hot Hands offers certified massage therapists with over 20+ years of experience who can help relieve stress, ease aches and pains, and rejuvenate your mind and body through therapeutic and healing treatments.

Philadelphia LOVE Necklace at Sermania Jewelery

Artisan jeweler Joseph Sermania has been manufacturing and repairing custom jewelry pieces for over three decades at Sermania Jewelry at 1719 East Passyunk Avenue.

His miniature version of Philadelphia’s LOVE sculpture is a prime example of his many one-of-a-kind pieces. This necklace pays homage to the city of brotherly love and LOVE Park, nicknamed for its reproduction of Robert Indiana’s Love sculpture which overlooks the plaza.

Hand crafted in sterling silver, 14 karat solid yellow gold, 14 karat white gold, or 14 karat rose gold, the pendant measures 1/2″ x 1/2″ with a bright finish. The pendant is attached and soldered to a solid cable link chain of matching metal and is approximately 1.3 mm thick.

If you’re someone who puts things off to the very last minute, note that they’re open on Valentine’s Day itself, Sunday, February 14th.

Get creative together with a art classes at Fleisher Art Memorial

What could bring to mind romance more than the famous scene of sculpting in the movie “Ghost”? Now picture yourself taking such a class together with your special someone this season at Fleisher Art Memorial.

Fleisher seeks to “to make art accessible to everyone, regardless of economic means, background, or artistic experience.” Their affordable multi-week courses include painting of all types, art history, ceramics, mosaics, photography, jewelry making, bookbinding (!) and much more. Check out their upcoming courses.