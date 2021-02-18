East Passyunk Avenue’s 9th Annual Restaurant Week

The two-week dining extravaganza with more than a dozen participating restaurants begins Monday, February 22.

The 2021 East Passyunk Restaurant Week offers an eclectic mix of long-time favorites, new, and trendy restaurants serving up special menus at price points ranging from $15 to $55. Three-course prix fixe lunch and/or dinner meals are available for limited indoor service, expanded outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery starting on Monday, February 22 through Friday, March 5.

This is the ninth year the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) will host restaurant week—and this year’s promotion comes at a pivotal time for Avenue restaurants.

“This year East Passyunk Restaurant Week has adapted to offer a variety of options whether you’re looking for something delicious indoors, outdoors, or at your door,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “So many of our neighborhood restaurants are working hard to keep bringing you the meals you love, but they need your support to make it through the winter.”

Prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus are priced at $15, $25, $35, and, new this year, a $55 “elevated meal.” The special $55 offer from newcomer Ember & Ash, 1520 E. Passyunk Avenue, is a great preview of their creative menu which highlights ingredients that are often overlooked. The restaurant, just opened in the former Brigantessa space, promises a “modern approach to a lost art—worldly peasant food.” Menu items, “from snout to root,” are cooked in a custom-built, wood-burning hearth. Options from the three course meal include Lamb Belly Loco Moco, Salt Roasted Cauliflower, and Ember Baked Apple Tart Tartin with smoked mascarpone mousse.

View the full list of participating restaurants, meal price points, and menus. Reservation information is available on the bottom of each menu page.