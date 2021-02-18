East Passyunk Avenue’s 9th Annual Restaurant Week
The two-week dining extravaganza with more than a dozen participating restaurants begins Monday, February 22.
The 2021 East Passyunk Restaurant Week offers an eclectic mix of long-time favorites, new, and trendy restaurants serving up special menus at price points ranging from $15 to $55. Three-course prix fixe lunch and/or dinner meals are available for limited indoor service, expanded outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery starting on Monday, February 22 through Friday, March 5.
This is the ninth year the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) will host restaurant week—and this year’s promotion comes at a pivotal time for Avenue restaurants.
“This year East Passyunk Restaurant Week has adapted to offer a variety of options whether you’re looking for something delicious indoors, outdoors, or at your door,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “So many of our neighborhood restaurants are working hard to keep bringing you the meals you love, but they need your support to make it through the winter.”
Prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus are priced at $15, $25, $35, and, new this year, a $55 “elevated meal.”
The special $55 offer from newcomer Ember & Ash, 1520 E. Passyunk Avenue, is a great preview of their creative menu which highlights ingredients that are often overlooked.
The restaurant, just opened in the former Brigantessa space, promises a “modern approach to a lost art—worldly peasant food.” Menu items, “from snout to root,” are cooked in a custom-built, wood-burning hearth. Options from the three course meal include Lamb Belly Loco Moco, Salt Roasted Cauliflower, and Ember Baked Apple Tart Tartin with smoked mascarpone mousse.
View the full list of participating restaurants, meal price points, and menus. Reservation information is available on the bottom of each menu page.
Check out this sampling of participating restaurants:
- Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Avenue) – This popular non-traditional dim sum and Chinese dishes with a Jewish twist. Their Restaurant Week menu includes dumpling options, and, for the main course, a choice of their specialties: Dan Dan Noodles, Eggplant Mapo Tofu, or Shanghai Style Chicken Meatballs. There are also dessert and cocktail supplements for an additional fee.
- Figs & Olives (1941 E. Passyunk Avenue) – This family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mediterranean cuisine seasoned according to home-style recipes. The main course options include something for everyone: a mixed grill platter for carnivores; rice with fish and shrimp for pescatarians; and a filling vegetarian platter with falafel, stuffed grape leaves, baba ghanouj, tabouleh & hummus, and pita.
- Flannel (1819 E. Passyunk Avenue) — Inventive Southern comfort food. Our favorite combo among their Restaurant Week options: start with “Country Poutine”—fries topped with roasted and pulled pork, pimento cheese, and redeye gravy made with Philly Fair Trade coffee, dark beer, and Coke. Follow that with their Shrimp and Grits tossed with Korean bbq sauce over “gritty grits.” Finish with Fried Marble Pound Cake with Bourbon Syrup. Can you say decadent?
- The Palace of Indian (1533 S. 11th Street) – Authentic Indian home style cooking at two price points: $25 and $35. Both price points include their delicious samosas and four Naan options. The $35 meal includes more seafood and dessert options.
- Redcrest Fried Chicken (1525 S. 11th Street) – Redcrest’s delicious fried chicken and homemade sides create a great Restaurant Week deal. Choose from popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, or Crispy Chicken Thigh or Homemade Veggie Patty Sandwich with six topping options. You’ll also have six sides to choose from.