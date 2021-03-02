Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Education News you can use 

2021-2022 Online Registration for Kindergarten

Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year started on January 19, 2021. Parents/guardians can register for Kindergarten here.  Specific documents are required to complete the process.  Be sure to gather these documents and have them ready to upload to successfully register.

You can also view this Virtual Kindergarten Open House.

For questions about registration, please email the Office of Student Placement and Enrollment at osep@philasd.org.  Questions pertaining to school supplies and other school related concerns, please contact your neighborhood school.

