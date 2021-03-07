Passyunk Post

Spring Bunny Hop at East Passyunk Community Center

Hoppin’ to celebrate spring? The East Passyunk Community Center adapts to provide festive and safe fun with Mr. Bunny on April 3.

The East Passyunk Community Center (EPCC) Advisory Council will host an outdoor ‘hop-on by’ event on Saturday April 3 from 10 am – 12 noon, at 1025 Mifflin Street. Families are invited to have their photo taken with Mr. Bunny and leave with a basket of sweet treats. The event will follow all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The center, with an enclosed outdoor space accessed by two gates, is the perfect spot for South Philly families to celebrate the promise of spring while enjoying a few sweets and a chance to engage safely with each other

The EPCC team will direct families to cycle through the community center’s yard—at a safe distance—where they can:

  • follow a mini-trail
  • pick up a goodie basket
  • take a picture with Mr. Bunny

To keep everyone safe, masks and social distancing will be required, congregating prohibited, and there will be no indoor building access for visitors.

The event, co-sponsored by RCA (Recovery Centers of America), is a modified version of the Advisory Council’s past successful annual spring celebrations.
Join the Bunny Hop!
Saturday, April 3, 10 am – Noon
East Passyunk Community Center
1025 Mifflin St.

