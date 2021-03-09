An Eggs-traordinary Opportunity

The American Swedish Historical Museum will host an Easter Family Fun Day celebration on Sunday, March 14.

With temperatures on the rise, the American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave., is looking to fashion a fond adieu to winter through its Easter Family Fun Day. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday March 14 the FDR Park spot will offer crafts, egg hunts, a photo station, and the final chance to see the From Fairy Tale to Fantasy: The Art of Gustaf Tenggren exhibition. The museum will be open from Noon until 4 p.m. that day.

“We’ve gone through many collective challenges over the last year,” noted the museum’s Education & Public Relations Manager, Rachel Kiskaddon. “Because of that and because of the pride that we have in our offerings, we’re thrilled to be able to have this opportunity for families to put on their Easter celebration calendars.”

Egg Hunt Sign-Up will open at 2:00 pm. The Hunts will take place at:

2:45 pm for children aged 5 and under

2:55 pm for children aged 6-12

No registration is required. The event is free for members and $25 for non-member families consisting of up to four people. Masks are required in keeping with City protocols,

The outdoor activities take place rain or shine. Indoors, the tribute to Tenggren, features works by the artist who came to fame through his work with Disney.

“We hope this year turns out better for everyone than 2020 did,” said Kiskaddon. “It’s going to be nice to contribute to that hope so relatively early into 2021, too.”