Fond reopens today for full service dining
Guests can enjoy pre-pandemic favorites and new offerings at limited indoor dining and expanded outdoor seating.
Following a year of pivots, pop ups, a food market, bake sales, and meal kits, chefs Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, are pleased to announce they are reopening their acclaimed restaurant Fond, 1537 South 11th Street, with full service and a return to classic Fond favorites, starting Friday, March 19 for limited indoor, expanded outdoor, and takeaway.
Though Chef Styer’s street-food grill proved popular during the winter, and Chef Styer-Prawlucki’s baked goods are legendary, the husband-wife team are excited to return to traditional Fond fare served with a comfortable yet elevated and accomplished wait staff.
“The re-opening of Fond has been highly anticipated by our entire team,” said Chef Lee Styer. “We are thrilled to open our doors this week with a collective mix of classic and new dishes, all the while doing so in a safe and socially distanced manner. To start, we’ll only have three tables indoors, plus our Chef Table.”
Patrons will enjoy delicious, French-forward food including appetizers, entrées, and dessert with a bevy of cocktails and a vast selection of wine by the glass or by the bottle. Fond’s new dinner menu includes the following and will expand as restrictions ease.
Appetizers
- Chicken Liver Mousse with pickled red onions, grilled sourdough
- Pork Belly Croquette with frisée, pickles, sauce gribiche
- Ancho Glazed Shrimp with lime crema, avocado, cilantro
- Moroccan Braised Lamb Shoulder with gnocchi, pickled turnip, preserved lemon, cilantro
- Oysters on the Half Shell
- Salad du Jour
Entrées
- Chicken Breast with white beans and sausage, Tuscan kale, garlic, sherry jus
- Pork Chop w/ olive oil smashed potatoes, braised leeks and sauerkraut, pork jus
- Arctic Char with risotto, asparagus, saffron Beurre Blanc
Desserts
- Meyer Lemon Tart with blackberry, brown butter crumble, lavender crème anglaise
- Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with peanut brittle, chocolate crumble, peanut butter ganache
- Cherry Blossom Panna Cotta with vanilla cherries, coconut matcha meringue, lychee
The re-opening of Fond is celebrated by many, but especially Chef Styer who has been grilling street-side through the chilly winter temps. “I’m just glad to be back in my kitchen, and not freezing my ass off at the street-side grill,” he said.
Fond’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 5 pm – 10 pm, and Sunday from 5 pm – 9 pm. Reservations are highly encouraged as space is very limited. Reserve a table today! Call 215-551-5000 or make a reservation online.