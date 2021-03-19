Fond reopens today for full service dining

Guests can enjoy pre-pandemic favorites and new offerings at limited indoor dining and expanded outdoor seating.

Following a year of pivots, pop ups, a food market, bake sales, and meal kits, chefs Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, are pleased to announce they are reopening their acclaimed restaurant Fond, 1537 South 11th Street, with full service and a return to classic Fond favorites, starting Friday, March 19 for limited indoor, expanded outdoor, and takeaway.

Though Chef Styer’s street-food grill proved popular during the winter, and Chef Styer-Prawlucki’s baked goods are legendary, the husband-wife team are excited to return to traditional Fond fare served with a comfortable yet elevated and accomplished wait staff.

“The re-opening of Fond has been highly anticipated by our entire team,” said Chef Lee Styer. “We are thrilled to open our doors this week with a collective mix of classic and new dishes, all the while doing so in a safe and socially distanced manner. To start, we’ll only have three tables indoors, plus our Chef Table.”

Patrons will enjoy delicious, French-forward food including appetizers, entrées, and dessert with a bevy of cocktails and a vast selection of wine by the glass or by the bottle. Fond’s new dinner menu includes the following and will expand as restrictions ease.

Appetizers

Chicken Liver Mousse with pickled red onions, grilled sourdough

with pickled red onions, grilled sourdough Pork Belly Croquette with frisée, pickles, sauce gribiche

with frisée, pickles, sauce gribiche Ancho Glazed Shrimp with lime crema, avocado, cilantro

with lime crema, avocado, cilantro Moroccan Braised Lamb Shoulder with gnocchi, pickled turnip, preserved lemon, cilantro

with gnocchi, pickled turnip, preserved lemon, cilantro Oysters on the Half Shell

Salad du Jour

Entrées

Chicken Breast with white beans and sausage, Tuscan kale, garlic, sherry jus

with white beans and sausage, Tuscan kale, garlic, sherry jus Pork Chop w/ olive oil smashed potatoes, braised leeks and sauerkraut, pork jus

w/ olive oil smashed potatoes, braised leeks and sauerkraut, pork jus Arctic Char with risotto, asparagus, saffron Beurre Blanc

Desserts

Meyer Lemon Tart with blackberry, brown butter crumble, lavender crème anglaise

with blackberry, brown butter crumble, lavender crème anglaise Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with peanut brittle, chocolate crumble, peanut butter ganache

with peanut brittle, chocolate crumble, peanut butter ganache Cherry Blossom Panna Cotta with vanilla cherries, coconut matcha meringue, lychee

The re-opening of Fond is celebrated by many, but especially Chef Styer who has been grilling street-side through the chilly winter temps. “I’m just glad to be back in my kitchen, and not freezing my ass off at the street-side grill,” he said.

Fond’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 5 pm – 10 pm, and Sunday from 5 pm – 9 pm. Reservations are highly encouraged as space is very limited. Reserve a table today! Call 215-551-5000 or make a reservation online.

Read more about Fond and view the latest specials here.