Sign up to participate in the Refinery cleanup review process

The public is encouraged to review the environmental report and provide feedback as part of the Act 2 process.

Wednesday March 31 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Evergreen Resources Group, LLC will host an online community discussion on the public involvement program for the Legacy Environmental Cleanup of the former Sunoco South Philadelphia Refinery, now known as Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. The plan is to discuss improving the public involvement process and to provide the opportunity for the community to share ideas and provide feedback. Evergreen will also take a short time to discuss the upcoming Public Comment Remedial Investigation Report and AOI 9 Remedial Investigation Report Addendum.

There will be limited presentation during the planned session in order to allow maximum time for discussion. The public is encouraged to review www.phillyrefinerycleanup.info for information prior to the session.

Evergreen encourages input on this document and comments/feedback can be submitted via the Report Comments page. Once the comment period has ended, this link will no longer be active. As part of the Public Involvement Plan and additional Community Outreach efforts, Evergreen sent a postcard and translated it into Spanish | Chinese | Vietnamese.

These investigations provide a picture of the environmental conditions at the facility. Interim cleanup activities have included removal and treatment of groundwater, oil, soil and soil vapors. All investigation and remediation activities are performed in coordination with the PADEP and EPA. Environmental reports documenting progress can be found at www.phillyrefinerycleanup.info.

Copies of the reports are also available for in-person review at two branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia: Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library at 1935 Shunk St. and Eastwick Library at 2851 Island Avenue. To view the item, provide this Philadelphia Free Library catalogue record.

