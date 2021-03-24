Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day—”wit or witout” the steak & cheese

National Cheesesteak Day is Wednesday, March 24 . Celebrate at the quintessential South Philly stalwarts, or try a new take on “witout” and enjoy these meatless spins on the classic.

Philadelphia is the birthplace of the cheesesteak, and East Passyunk Avenue is cheesesteak mecca. Visitors and locals alike flock to legendary rivals Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks throughout the year. Both local landmarks are open 24 hours, seven days a week for folks to enjoy the Philadelphia staple.

Vegan “Steaks”

Beyond the neon glow of East Passyunk and 9th St., local chefs continue to innovate with a number of unique takes on the classic sandwich. If you’re in the mood for a meatless take, South Philadelphia has a number of options.

MilkBoy South Street

MilkBoy South Street, known for booze, bites, and great music offer their take on a veggie-friendly cheesesteak, dubbed the “Caulisteak”, made up of American cheese, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic aioli, and the star of the show – cauliflower.

milkboysouthstreet.com

4th and South Street

(215) 925-6455

Monday—Thursday from 4 to 11 pm

Friday—Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.

Sabrina’s Café

Sabrina’s Café, a Philadelphia brunch classic destination, has executed a delectable, meat-less, dairy-free take on the iconic sandwich with their Veggie Philly Cheesesteak made up of marinated seitan, sautéed onions and long hots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone’s roll, available at all open Sabrina’s locations. The Italian Market original location is temporarily closed.

sabrinascafe.com

910 Christian Street (temporarily closed, check other locations)

(215) 574-1599

Unsoul Food

Unsoul Food is a Black-owned vegan restaurant and caterer providing Southern fare without the animal proteins. Husband and wife team Bryon and Natasha Docket have crafted a Beyond Cheesesteak, using beyond meat and carrot wiz, with sea salt, black pepper, ketchup, vegan mayo, fried onions on long roll. Available for curbside pickup or through Black and Mobile, Unsoul Food is a welcome addition to South Philadelphia.

unsoulfood.com

1801 South 4th Street

The Tasty

The Tasty, adjacent to Columbus Square, is a vegan spin on the classic no-frills breakfast counter, although their menu is beyond basic. Currently open Wed-Sun for call-ahead pickup, their Cheezsteak features their house-made Philly-style seitan, along with caramelized onions, and vegan mozzarella on a Sarcone’s long roll.

thetastyphilly.com

1401 South 12th Street

(267) 457-5670

Wednesday—Sunday 8am to 2pm

Tattooed Mom

Back on South Street, dive bar Tattooed Mom may not be seating at their upstairs or ground floor bars, but their kitchen is open for curbside pick up, outdoor dining, and local delivery. Their Philly Vegan Cheesesteak (make it a combo and add their tots)a vegan steak with daiya cheese and fried onions has been satisfying vegetarians for 20 years.

Tattooedmomphilly.com

530 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 238-9880

Monday—Thursday 4 to 9 pm & Friday–Sunday 12 to 9 pm

Non-vegan Options

Pat’s King of Steaks

patskingofsteaks.com

1237 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147 (9th and Wharton)

(215) 468-1546

Open 24 hours

Geno’s Steaks

genosteaks.com

1219 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 389-0659

Open 24 hours