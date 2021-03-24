Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day—”wit or witout” the steak & cheese
National Cheesesteak Day is Wednesday, March 24. Celebrate at the quintessential South Philly stalwarts, or try a new take on “witout” and enjoy these meatless spins on the classic.
Philadelphia is the birthplace of the cheesesteak, and East Passyunk Avenue is cheesesteak mecca. Visitors and locals alike flock to legendary rivals Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks throughout the year. Both local landmarks are open 24 hours, seven days a week for folks to enjoy the Philadelphia staple.
Vegan “Steaks”
Beyond the neon glow of East Passyunk and 9th St., local chefs continue to innovate with a number of unique takes on the classic sandwich. If you’re in the mood for a meatless take, South Philadelphia has a number of options.
MilkBoy South Street
MilkBoy South Street, known for booze, bites, and great music offer their take on a veggie-friendly cheesesteak, dubbed the “Caulisteak”, made up of American cheese, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic aioli, and the star of the show – cauliflower.
milkboysouthstreet.com
4th and South Street
(215) 925-6455
Monday—Thursday from 4 to 11 pm
Friday—Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.
Sabrina’s Café
Sabrina’s Café, a Philadelphia brunch classic destination, has executed a delectable, meat-less, dairy-free take on the iconic sandwich with their Veggie Philly Cheesesteak made up of marinated seitan, sautéed onions and long hots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone’s roll, available at all open Sabrina’s locations. The Italian Market original location is temporarily closed.
sabrinascafe.com
910 Christian Street (temporarily closed, check other locations)
(215) 574-1599
Unsoul Food
Unsoul Food is a Black-owned vegan restaurant and caterer providing Southern fare without the animal proteins. Husband and wife team Bryon and Natasha Docket have crafted a Beyond Cheesesteak, using beyond meat and carrot wiz, with sea salt, black pepper, ketchup, vegan mayo, fried onions on long roll. Available for curbside pickup or through Black and Mobile, Unsoul Food is a welcome addition to South Philadelphia.
unsoulfood.com
1801 South 4th Street
The Tasty
The Tasty, adjacent to Columbus Square, is a vegan spin on the classic no-frills breakfast counter, although their menu is beyond basic. Currently open Wed-Sun for call-ahead pickup, their Cheezsteak features their house-made Philly-style seitan, along with caramelized onions, and vegan mozzarella on a Sarcone’s long roll.
thetastyphilly.com
1401 South 12th Street
(267) 457-5670
Wednesday—Sunday 8am to 2pm
Tattooed Mom
Back on South Street, dive bar Tattooed Mom may not be seating at their upstairs or ground floor bars, but their kitchen is open for curbside pick up, outdoor dining, and local delivery. Their Philly Vegan Cheesesteak (make it a combo and add their tots)a vegan steak with daiya cheese and fried onions has been satisfying vegetarians for 20 years.
Tattooedmomphilly.com
530 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 238-9880
Monday—Thursday 4 to 9 pm & Friday–Sunday 12 to 9 pm
Non-vegan Options
Pat’s King of Steaks
patskingofsteaks.com
1237 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147 (9th and Wharton)
(215) 468-1546
Open 24 hours
Geno’s Steaks
genosteaks.com
1219 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-0659
Open 24 hours