PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street opens April 1 (no joke!)

The green oasis on South Street is back with a new menu—and space for private parties!

The PHS Pop Up Garden at 1438 South Street, a much-beloved warm-weather destination, opens for the 2021 season on April 1. Open to guests of all ages as well as pets, visitors can relax al fresco in a garden oasis while enjoying beer, cocktails, and a full food menu. A new array of seasonal flowers and foliage provides will welcome people and pollinators alike through the summer and early fall.

New menu

Local restaurants Cantina Los Caballitos and Khyber Pass Pub will provide food this season, with additional seasonal food and drink specials beginning with Cinco de Mayo Mexican specialties.

Later months will spotlight summer specials such as seafood and BBQ. Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, Lemony Artichoke and Herb Hummus, and the Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap. The standard menu will also include kid-friendly options like chicken fingers, burgers, fries, as well as vegan offerings and a new Garden Burger.

Beer & cocktails

There will be 16 beer options with a variety of IPAs, ciders, wheat beers, sour beers, and more. Craft selections will include Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, and Log Yard Blueberry Shandy. A full selection of wines and non-alcoholic options will also be available. To keep pups hydrated, dog bowls will be conveniently located throughout the gardens

Cocktails will include a Frozen Mojito with Faber rum, mint simple syrup, lime juice, butterfly pea powder, and mint sprig; an Old Fashioned with Larceny whiskey, sugar, lilac bitters, and orange twist; and the Frozen Gritty Marg made with Lundazi silver tequila, Tang, lime slice, with a black salt rim. See menu below.

Contactless ordering

The garden will provide contactless ordering where guests and order and pay for food and drinks via mobile phone. QR codes will be available at each table that will lead guests to our online ordering platform Mobile Bytes.

Reserve a private space!

New this year, visitors will have the opportunity to book private spaces in the garden for groups, allowing birthdays, anniversaries, and other events to be held safely, beautifully surrounded by nature. Reserve the private spaces on the garden’s webpage.

Safety protocols

Safety is of the utmost importance to PHS, and they have set guidelines in accordance with city and CDC recommendations for safe social distancing at restaurants. PHS’s health and safety requirements will continue to evolve and adapt and will be posted on the PHS website and social media accounts.

Don’t forget to smell the flowers!

The new array of seasonal flowers and foliage provides an abundance of annuals and perennials that will welcome pollinators throughout the summer and early fall. By coming to the gardens visitors help in facilitating the work PHS (Pennsylvania Horticultural Society) does throughout the Philadelphia region.

After a meal and time exploring the gardens, guests may also purchase tickets to the world-famous 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show, taking place at FDR park June 5-13th.

2021 Drink Menu

The Pop Up Garden at South Street

1438 South Street

Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday through Sunday from 12 noon – 10 p.m.