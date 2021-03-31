25 eggs will be hidden in storefronts & business windows throughout the South Street Headhouse District. Find as many eggs as you can for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

South Street Headhouse District (SSHD) is hosting an egg hunt for the modern age. Their instagram-based hunt encourages players to locate 25 eggs hidden in storefronts and business windows. The eggs are designed by local artists, students from the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), and several South Street-area businesses.

How it works

Find an art egg in a window? Snap a pic and share using the hashtag #SouthStreetEggHunt for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the SSHD business of your choice.

Each egg found will equal one entry in the contest, meaning clever spotters will be able to enter up to 25 times, if they can find all the hidden art.

The hunt will take place from Monday, March 29–Sunday, April 4 throughout the South Street Headhouse District. Visit southstreet.com/south-street-egg-hunt-2021/ to view or download the interactive hint map.

Three winners will be announced on Monday, April 5, via the South Street Headhouse District’s Instagram page (@southstreetphilly). Winners will receive (1) $50 gift card to the SSHD business of their choosing. The business must already offer a gift card option.

COVID-19 Note: Following CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and wear a face mask to protect yourself and others.