Bok Bar returns April 14 for its longest season yet

The rooftop getaway’s season will run 30 weeks in 2021—with new featured chefs, events, and reservation-only 90-minute seatings.

The open-air rooftop Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin Street, allows for plenty of social distancing space and fresh air while taking in the impressive views of city skyline. The season begins April 14 and runs for 30 weeks through the spring, summer, and early autumn.

Uniquely situated to be COVID-compliant, Bok Bar isn’t content to assume their environment alone is enough to ensure the safety of their guests. For the 2021 season the bar will be reservation-only. Reservations are free to make and will get guests a table for 90 minutes to “sit, sip, and sink in that view.” Visitors must remain at their table for the duration of their visit. Seatings will be open to people of all ages, and leashed dogs will be welcome at all times. Reserve a table via Resy.

Masks will be required while entering and exiting the building through the Bok Bar garage door but may be removed by patrons once seated. Bok Bar asks patrons to be respectful of the residential neighborhood when coming and going.

If you need more reasons to feel good about Bok Bar, check this out…in an effort to create a more accessible and equitable space for patrons and staff, Bok Bar pay all of their staff Philadelphia Living Wage. Their generous sick leave policy allows staff to stay healthy and financially secure. They’ve also committed to free testing to any staff member who feels unwell, as well as a full 14 days paid sick leave if anyone tests positive for COVID-19.

Here’s what’s in store for the 2021 season:

FOOD

With weekly rotating pop-ups featuring chefs from across Philadelphia, the menu will be a dynamic experience throughout the summer. As their partners change, so will the menu—view the current menu. Upcoming food partners include Musi, Sate Kampar, Chef Chris Paul’s Lakay, Porcos Porchetteria, and more. For the most up to date information follow Bok Bar’s Instagram.

PROGRAMMING

In addition to hosting chefs, Bok Bar will also provide a venue for musicians, makers, entrepreneurs, and artists to share their work and elevate their voices. Introducing a healthy calendar of events and happenings tickets (when required) are available via ticketleap. Upcoming events include Drag Brunch with Brittany Lynn and her Drag Mafia, Pottery Painting with a View, Botanical Steam Workshop with Franklin & Whitman, as well as events from KG Strong, Spirits Up!, GLBL VLLG, and many more.

OTHER INFO:

The bar entrance is on Mifflin Street closest to 8th Street. A dedicated uber / taxi pull-off lane is located here.

Bok Bar will accept all forms of payment, including the option for contactless payments via a QR code on your receipt.

There’s no smoking allowed on the roof. If you need to smoke you’ll need to go downstairs.

HOURS:

Wednesday – Saturday: 5pm – 11pm

Sunday: 2pm – 10pm