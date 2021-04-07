Rising Women’s Visual Voices at Bok

Currently on display at the Bok building, 1901 S 9th St, is a collection of dozens of striking figurative artworks by ten women artist at the top of their field. Each artist was a finalist for the Bennett Prize® for Women Figurative Realist Painters, the largest prize only eligible for women artists. The resulting group show entitled RISING VOICES is hosted by Studio Incamminati and brings together these ten visionary artists in one exhibition of 29 works on display through May 9, 2021. The show is free to all, but for health and safety reasons Studio Incamminati is requiring tickets which may be reserved here. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturdays from noon until 6pm.

The Bennett Prize, which offers both a $50,000 cash prize and a touring solo exhibition to the winner, aims to promotes contemporary female realist painters by showcasing their work, introducing them to a new generation of admirers and collectors. RISING VOICES centers the female as the creator not only the subject of contemporary realist art.

Winner Aneka Ingold’s work incapsulates this concept. As her artist statement says “The figures in my drawings are always female and although they do not represent any one woman in particular, there is a part of me described in each character as well as an attempt to represent a shared female experience. I document and invent women that I hope will teach me about what it means to be a woman. I intuitively tell the stories that are not just my own, but that of my family, friends and the women that have permeated my life. There are also women with whom I identify with from history. I have studied many accounts of uniquely female life experiences throughout different time periods, cultures, political and social milieus, which inherently trickle into my narratives and inform me further about life as a woman.”

Exhibiting Artists include:

Aneka Ingold, Bennett Prize winner (@anekaingold)

Dorielle Caimi, Finalist (doriellecaimi)

Jennifer R.A. Campbell, Finalist (jracampbell.com)

Kira Nam Greene, Finalist (@kiranamgreene)

Mary Henderson, Finalist (@maryhendersonart)

Stefanie Jackson, Finalist (@stefaniejacksonpainter)

Rebecca Leveille, Finalist (rleveille.com)

Jenny Morgan, Finalist (@jenny_morgan_jm)

Daniela Kovacic Muzio, Finalist (@kovacicart)

Carrie Pearce, Finalist (@1carriepearce)

As the craft of realist painting is being re-discovered and re-centered in the art world, RISING VOICES invites visitors to experience figurative work through the eyes of women. Studio Incamminati is a contemporary realist art school teaching a mastery of technique as the prelude to creative expression.