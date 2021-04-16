South Philly Art News

Passyunk Post

Sarah Detweiler: mOTHER at Paradigm Gallery

Paradigm Gallery is pleased to present mOTHER, a solo exhibition by figurative painter Sarah Detweiler. The Hidden Mother series was inspired by a trend in Victorian portrait photography in which mothers concealed themselves in fabric while they held their children still for long exposure photographs. Detweiler’s images remove the children, showing only the women covered and posed alone within each frame. In this way, they are both hyper visible and hidden.

While the artist used herself as the model for previous works, her new collection turns her gaze toward other women, thus expanding the view of motherhood as both a connective thread and as an experience that is unique to each individual. mOTHER marks Detweiler’s first solo exhibition at Paradigm Gallery and will be on view* from April 23 – May 22, 2021. Visit Paradign’s website for more information.

Paradigm Gallery
746 S. 4th Street

Saturdays • 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sundays • 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Or by private appointment on weekdays:
https://calendly.com/paradigm-gallery/gallery-appointment

DVAA accepting proposals for 2022 exhibitions

Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA), 704 Catharine Street, seeks to create an ambitious collection of thought-provoking exhibitions for 2022.

Proposals will be selected by the quality of their application and supporting materials, artistic merit, social/community relevance, and diversity of curatorial perspectives. All proposals will be reviewed by our Exhibitions Committee and DVAA staff. Selected applicants will then be offered exhibition time slots based on their availability and fit into DVAA’s programming schedule.

Applicants may submit as individuals or as groups and are encouraged to activate the gallery space in any variety of mediums and methodologies. Solo or group exhibitions, performances, large-scale installations, screenings, curatorial projects, interactive programming, and happenings of all kinds are welcome.

DVAA is a non-profit art organization founded in 1931 that builds community through art. Exhibition proposals are accepted from all DVAA members in good standing. If you aren’t a member yet, become a member today. Until August 1st, new and renewing members will receive a 25% discount on membership fees for their first year with code NEWMEMBER2021 at checkout.

Submission fee: free for DVAA Members
Deadline to submit: August 1, 2021

Find more information on DVAA’s website.

