South Philly Art News

Sarah Detweiler: mOTHER at Paradigm Gallery

Paradigm Gallery is pleased to present mOTHER, a solo exhibition by figurative painter Sarah Detweiler. The Hidden Mother series was inspired by a trend in Victorian portrait photography in which mothers concealed themselves in fabric while they held their children still for long exposure photographs. Detweiler’s images remove the children, showing only the women covered and posed alone within each frame. In this way, they are both hyper visible and hidden.

While the artist used herself as the model for previous works, her new collection turns her gaze toward other women, thus expanding the view of motherhood as both a connective thread and as an experience that is unique to each individual. mOTHER marks Detweiler’s first solo exhibition at Paradigm Gallery and will be on view* from April 23 – May 22, 2021. Visit Paradign’s website for more information.

