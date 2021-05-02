Passyunk Post

It’s the end of an era for the Christian Street location. But the Sabrina’s team promises a new South Philly spot.

After two decades of dishing out inventive brunch dishes like cannoli french toast, “veggi” Philly cheesesteak, and polenta fries, the original Sabrina’s Café in the Italian Market has closed. But fret not! Plans are afoot for the restaurant to re-locate to an expanded space nearby.

Robert and Raquel De Abreu opened Sabrina’s Café at 910 Christian Street in late April of 2001 in the space previously occupied by the famed Litto bakery. The De Abreu family named the new restaurant after their newborn daughter Sabrina Isabella who was born in February of 2000.

Since then, the Italian Market location has garnered accolades from the likes of Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Travel + Leisure, and gained such success that four additional locations have opened in Callowhill, University City, Wynnewood, and Collingswood.

“As we continue to serve Philadelphia and South Jersey at our four other locations, Christian Street will forever have a very special place in our family’s hearts,” said Co-Owner Robert De Abreu. “However, we’re not saying goodbye to South Philadelphia, we’re saying see you soon in a larger space close by.”

The couple hopes to expand to a larger, more equipped, and updated venue in surrounding neighborhood in the months ahead. Stay tuned for details on the brand-new Sabrina’s Café location.

The De Abreus presided over a final farewell to their original location and celebrated the cafe’s 20th anniversary on Friday, April 30. They encourage guests to share any special personal photos and memories from the Italian Market location via Instagram at @sabrinascafe for a chance to win a gift card to use at open locations.

In the meantime, while the Sabrina’s Café camp searches for larger digs nearby, fans of the restaurant can still enjoy one of their other locations.

