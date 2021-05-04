Free cookies for grads, nurses, and teachers.

Insomnia Cookies, now with two locations in South Philly, is showing the love for teaches, nurses, and graduates this month!

Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies this month to recognize Nurse & Teacher Appreciation Week and the upcoming flurry of school graduations. You can take advantage of these in-store deals at one of their two South Philly locations: 1420 Carpenter Street in the Lincoln Square Apartments and the brand-new Passyunk Square “Cookie Lab” at 833 Wharton Street.

Insomnia, which promises “Warm cookies delivered crazy late,” was founded right here in Philly by University of Pennsylvania student Seth Berkowitz in 2003.

Here are the upcoming free cookie deals:

Through May 9—teachers and nurses

All teachers & school staff (preschool, K-12, higher ed., etc.) and all nurses (anyone with Nurse in their job title) will get one FREE six-pack of Classic cookies w/ANY in-store purchase OR 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required) all week-long! Show any proof of employment (work ID, pay stub, etc.) in-store to redeem. This deal expire on May 10 at 3 a.m.