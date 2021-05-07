Summer School enrollment ends soon!

Is your child struggling after a year of virtual learning? Summer School can help! New this year: charter and parochial school students can take part. Register by May 15, 2021.

After a year of virtual learning, many students may need academic support, opportunities to connect with their peers over the summer, and help in preparing to return to in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

The School District of Philadelphia has designed summer programming to meet these challenges. By partnering with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, University of Pennsylvania, William Penn Foundation, Read2Succeed, and the Philadelphia Youth Network, teachers, and principals, they’ve created a well-rounded range of academic and enrichment experiences.

Some details:

Students entering grades K -12 may join.

Summer programming begins on June 28, 2021.

Read more about the 2021 summer programming.

There are two registration options:



Option 1 (requires applicants to have a Gmail account). Register with a Gmail account.

Note: this form requires applicants to have a Gmail account. The student’s immunization records and most recent report card must be uploaded.

Option 2 (does NOT require applicants to have a Gmail account). Register here without a Gmail account.

Applicants who complete this form will be contacted by the Office of Student Enrollment and Placement and will need to provide the student’s immunization records and most recent report card.

The deadline for charter and parochial student registration is May 15, 2021.