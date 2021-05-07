Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

General 

Summer School enrollment ends soon!

Managing Editor min read
Is your child struggling after a year of virtual learning? Summer School can help! New this year: charter and parochial school students can take part. Register by May 15, 2021.

After a year of virtual learning, many students may need academic support, opportunities to connect with their peers over the summer, and help in preparing to return to in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

The School District of Philadelphia has designed summer programming to meet these challenges. By partnering with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, University of Pennsylvania, William Penn Foundation, Read2Succeed, and the Philadelphia Youth Network, teachers, and principals, they’ve created a well-rounded range of academic and enrichment experiences.

Some details:

There are two registration options:


Option 1 (requires applicants to have a Gmail account). Register with a Gmail account.

Note: this form requires applicants to have a Gmail account. The student’s immunization records and most recent report card must be uploaded.

Option 2 (does NOT require applicants to have a Gmail account). Register here without a Gmail account.

Applicants who complete this form will be contacted by the Office of Student Enrollment and Placement and will need to provide the student’s immunization records and most recent report card.

The deadline for charter and parochial student registration is May 15, 2021.

...you may also like

Kings Music opens Saturday with block party, free guitar

Albert Stumm

Kings Music opens on the Avenue Saturday Aug. 4 at 1828 E Passyunk Ave as a full-service music store, meaning you can buy a guitar, learn how to play it and record your album all in the same place. Pre-opening

New dads meetup goes down at Watkins Drinkery on Thursday

Taylor Farnsworth

In the mood for some adult conversation after spending most of your time baby-talking your way through meals? Then you’re in luck. A new group called South Philly Parents Resource Center is hosting a “Dads Night Out” on Thursday at Watkins Drinkery at

After 4 tries, 8 apartments OK’d for 7th Street graffiti museum

Albert Stumm

After four presentations, the developer of an apartment project at 1412-1414 S. 7th St. was approved last month, with 14 provisos. And we spotted some construction happening last week. It’s almost a shame to get rid of the array of