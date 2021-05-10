Have Hope, Will Travel

Sales from a new travel-centric Da Vinci Art Alliance exhibit will benefit underserved women globally.

Life gave everyone lemons last year with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but Linda Dubin Garfield decided to make artistic lemonade out of the mess. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 the award-winning printmaker will reveal the results of her efforts through “FOOTprints: Travel Landscapes,” a solo exhibition that will run through May 30 at the Da Vinci Art Alliance, 704 Catharine St. You must make an appointment to attend.

“I appreciate the beauty of our world and am concerned with its preservation,” the board member of the Bella Vista-based space said of the pieces that form an homage to the 37 countries that she has visited. “I hope people appreciate the beauty and majesty of the natural world and will value taking care of it.”

Unable to travel last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Garfield decided to reflect on her past travels. 90 mixed media creations were the outcome. The work is curated like a map that touches each of the 7 continents she has visited.

The in-person opening will double as a birthday celebration for Garfield. It will also have an altruistic component to it. Continuing a tradition that began in 2004, the artist will send along partial proceeds to a charity whose mission matches her spring show’s theme. This year’s recipient is Women International Leaders (WIL) since Garfield has dubbed international travel this year’s topic and because the organization makes providing global assistance its goal.

“I love the work WIL does with women in third-world countries,” she said. “A micro loan can change a woman and her family’s lives immensely!”

For more information, visit https://davinciartalliance.org/footprints.