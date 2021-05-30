Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Food & Dining 

Passyunk Farmer’s Market Returns

Sequoia Medley min read

The weekly Fountain Farmers’ Market made its seasonal return to Passyunk Avenue on Wednesday May 19th—but not at the Singing Fountain. To comply with COVID safety protocols, the market will once again be at the temporary location of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center (SPOAC) at 1430 East Passyunk Avenue.

A production of Farm to City Markets, with the support of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, the open-air produce and foodstuffs will provide residents with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from Fruitwood Farm and Berry Patch Produce, organic produce from Solidago Farm, eggs from Gail’s Egg Farm, baked goods from Lost Bread Co., and authentic Meixcan food from Taste of Puebla.

The 2021 Fountain Farmers Market lineup

Market goers can queue at the corner of East Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street each Wednesday, from 3-7pm. Organizers ask attendees to practice social distancing, and to follow these guidelines:

  • Enter the market on Dickinson St. for one-way foot traffic flow and exit onto East Passyunk Avenue.
  • Wear a face covering while at the market
  • Maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet from others
  • Stay behind the rope or barrier in front of producer’s stand
  • Be mindful of shopping quickly and then going on your way

For news about the Fountain Farmers’ Market, you can sign up to receive email updates.

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from

Rumor Mill: Pizza place coming to old Carman’s? FALSE

Albert Stumm

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been updated at the end Contrary to the hubbub around the closure of Carman’s Country Kitchen, there isn’t a pizza place coming into the corner after all. Already some action. Too bad it means nothing