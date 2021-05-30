Passyunk Farmer’s Market Returns

The weekly Fountain Farmers’ Market made its seasonal return to Passyunk Avenue on Wednesday May 19th—but not at the Singing Fountain. To comply with COVID safety protocols, the market will once again be at the temporary location of the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center (SPOAC) at 1430 East Passyunk Avenue.

A production of Farm to City Markets, with the support of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, the open-air produce and foodstuffs will provide residents with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from Fruitwood Farm and Berry Patch Produce, organic produce from Solidago Farm, eggs from Gail’s Egg Farm, baked goods from Lost Bread Co., and authentic Meixcan food from Taste of Puebla.

Market goers can queue at the corner of East Passyunk Avenue and Dickinson Street each Wednesday, from 3-7pm. Organizers ask attendees to practice social distancing, and to follow these guidelines:

Enter the market on Dickinson St. for one-way foot traffic flow and exit onto East Passyunk Avenue.

Wear a face covering while at the market

Maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet from others

Stay behind the rope or barrier in front of producer’s stand

Be mindful of shopping quickly and then going on your way

For news about the Fountain Farmers’ Market, you can sign up to receive email updates.