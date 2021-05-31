Six classic South Philly ice cream spots to satiate your sweet tooth

Check out these South Philly ice cream mainstays, plus some newcomers.

In 2019, Passyunk Avenue, and South Philly as a whole, lost several institutional ice cream providers in one fell swoop. Capogiro, Philly Flavors, and Little Baby’s Ice Cream all shuttered their businesses in quick succession, suddenly leaving a gap where there had once been a glut. Although newcomers Good Moo’d Creamery and Arctic Scoop remained, both relied on novelty in flavor and presentation—the instagrammable frozen confection tripping with toppings. That leaves those in search of a simple classic cone or cup needing to look elsewhere. Luckily, several local favorite ice cream options remain, although all rely on other menu items to support them through the off-season.

The Perfect Scoop – 2020 Penrose Ave., 19145

Tucked into an unassuming strip of businesses next to the Penrose diner is this small business offering large portions of hand scooped ice cream, sundaes, and splits from Richman’s Ice Cream. Well-located for those going to or from FDR Park, they have expanded a seating area into the parking in front of their business. Reviewers praise their swift delivery for those wanting to indulge at home. The Perfect Scoop can satisfy your craving for a simple scoop, or you can indulge in a specialty Sundae. 26 flavors, kids cups start at $2.75.

Munchies Ice Cream – 2654 S Sartain St, 19148

Munchies has long been COVID-safe, with a walk up window and cheerful blue outdoor picnic benches along Oregon Avenue. They also deliver, or you can order ahead and pick up your treat on the way to the shade of Marconi Plaza. Munchies also features boardwalk-style treats, offering a large number of deep-fried confections, candy, and specialty milkshakes. 20 standard flavors are paired with limited-time specialty flavors, which frequently change. Kids cups start at $2.25.

Millie’s Burgers, Steaks & Shakes – 1441 West Shunk St., 19145

A Melrose neighborhood institution, Millie’s started as a walk-up ice cream shop, and in recent years has pivoted to being a full American takeout and delivery restaurant with cheesesteaks, wings, burgers, pizza, and decked-out fries. They have also elevated their ice cream offerings, providing gourmet pint options such as Talenti, Ben and Jerry’s, and classic hand-dipped flavors for cups, cones, splits, and shakes. Millie’s provides all the sundae fixings, as well as milkshakes in 19 flavors, kids cups start at $3.50

Favors and Flavors – 1800 East Passyunk Ave., 19148

The long-time purveyor of house-made candy is bringing traditional tried-and-true hand-dipped and soft serve back to the Avenue. Their new, larger location allows for an ice cream counter where they are currently serving Richman’s soft serve, with ice cream to come soon. Most menu items are currently available made with chocolate, vanilla, or swirl soft serve, including their signature Arctic Swirl, featuring their house-made candies blended with soft serve. The new location’s outdoor decor has hinted at ice cream, with fudgey drips and rainbow sprinkles. Picnic tables have been set up on the sidewalk to provide a place to stop, and those craving a simple cone will once again have an option as they stroll Passyunk.