Property of the week: 1035 Fernon Street

1035 Fernon Street

2 beds | 1 bath | 1,064 sq ft | $325,000

A fresh pallet! Bring your interior design dreams to life in this classic South Philadelphia two bedroom, one bathroom row-home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in all of Philadelphia.

First floor


Situated on a friendly, tree-lined street, enter 1035 Fernon to find an open-concept living room/dining room area basked in sunlight.

Continue to the back of the house to find a country-style kitchen, featuring cabinets that span from floor to ceiling and a chandelier that wows.

Past the kitchen step outside onto a perfect sized private patio with darling built in flower beds, ready to make their springtime debut!

Second floor

Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms and a spacious hallway bathroom enhanced with a skylight and down in the basement, tons of space for storage and more.


This home is mere yards from the heart of Passyunk Square. Envision your days spent relaxing with friends by the Singing Fountain, grabbing to-go coffees from Rival Bros. in the morning, and dining at all of the famous East Passyunk Avenue eateries like Fond, Noord, River Twice, and so many more.

Adam J. Baldwin
Principal Agent | Compass
1624 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015
mobile: 610.999.4090

