Wawa “Stadium Store” with beer cave opens with soccer-themed event

Beer is coming to Wawa in South Philly. This new “Stadium Store” at 2600 Penrose Avenue at the base of the Platt Bridge will be the first store in city limits to sell beer, although there isn’t much of a local population to provide the service. Located adjacent to the 26th Street entrance to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and 1.5 miles from FDR Park, it is also roughly two miles from the sports stadiums, but is most likely named to inspire those entering and exiting the city via the Platt Bridge to and from sporting events.

Regardless, residents and visitors alike anticipate the prospect of one-stop shopping for their favorite regional convenience store products and the large selection of the walk-in beer cooler, although the location itself seems designed to cater to those passing through to other locations, be they the stadiums, Navy Yard workers, or travelers of 95.

The store hosted its grand opening ceremony on Thursday June 17. Visitors to the store between 8am and 1pm were able to collect a free T-shirt by signing up for Wawa’s “Love for the Game” promotion, which support’s Philadelphia’s host-city bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

In promotion of this bid for the cup there was a coffee “cup” toast by Wawa President the chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the nonprofit established to lead the city’s World Cup bid, and Philadelphia Union Captain, an honorary co-chair of the bid.

The festivities continued with a “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition between two local youth soccer teams to benefit Philadelphia Parks & Recreation programs for youth soccer. The opening also included a preview of a new interactive soccer exhibit which will premiere at Independence Visitors Center during the upcoming Wawa Welcome America Festival.

But pomp and circumstance and world soccer aside, the store itself and it’s access to beer is the draw for locals, looking to tailgate or grab and go as they rekindle seasonal outdoor events with friends and family.