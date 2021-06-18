Passyunk Post

Queers on the Avenue is back in time to celebrate Pride

Sequoia Medley

Celebrate Pride Month and the return of gatherings on the Avenue on June 22!

Join the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) to celebrate both Pride Month and the return of gatherings on the Avenue with the re-intrduction of QOTA (Queers on the Avenue). The monthly LGBTQA+ meetup returns after a pandemic hiatus on Tuesday, June 22 with co-hosts Flannel and P’unk Burger, plus a complimentary group dance class at Society Hill Dance Academy.

For South Philadelphia residents unfamiliar with the QOTA events, Pride offers a welcome opportunity to join the fun. Head to the 1800 block of East Passyunk Avenue Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 9pm. A percentage of sales from Flannel and P’unk Burger will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center, a non-profit organization serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population of Philadelphia and nearby communities.

In honor of QOTA and Pride Month, P’unk Burger will offer a burger special in addition to their celebrated milkshakes, sides, and burgers. Neighboring restaurant Flannel will offer their specialty cocktails, southern comfort food, and draft beer courtesy along with live music from performer Will Williams. Be sure to reserve a table!

Further down the avenue, Society Hill Dance Academy will host a free group dance class that evening from 8 – 9:15 pm. During the class, attendees will learn the basics of Salsa and Bachata – no partner necessary – and are encouraged to bring their cocktail of choice with them for a night of mixing, mingling, and dancing.

QOTA began in 2009 when the EPABID brought together LGBTQ friends, family, allies, neighbors, and business owners for a happy hour and networking mixer. After the success of the initial event, QOTA transitioned into a monthly get together at a different location along the Avenue. Over a decade later, EPABID is pleased to re-start the beloved bash after a hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, “We’ve missed being able to gather together, and can’t wait to see your smiling faces again!”

